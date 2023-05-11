LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX), a proven cloud CCaaS platform built to transform contact center performance, announced it has been included among top contact center providers in the latest Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B+for+CCaaS. LiveVox was recognized for its all-in-one contact center solution that provides ease-of-use and quick time-to-value for customers.

The report – The Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Contact+Center+As+A+Service%2C+Q1+2023 – identified the top vendors within the market and evaluated them based on 34 key criteria – assessing capabilities including workforce optimization (WFO), agent desktop and tools, outbound tools, omnichannel routing, and more. Forrester also identified three key components for CCaaS providers – a comprehensive approach to AI integration, a broad but tightly integrated suite of solutions, and personalization. When evaluating LiveVox, Forrester cited its simple-to-manage contact center platform – with an internal CRM system that makes customer data easily accessible for integrations, routing decisions, and for use in the agent desktop. LiveVox’s reporting, dashboards, and analytics capabilities were also identified as strengths.

According to the report authored by Principal Analyst Max Ball, LiveVox’s “goal is to deliver sophisticated contact center tools to its customers in a manner that is easy to use and administer, and provides a quick time to value.” Ball also noted that, “North American-based brands with small-to-midsized contact centers looking for a straightforward solution that provides quick value should consider LiveVox.”

“Being named one of the top CCaaS providers by Forrester further validates the value that we’re able to deliver to our customers,” said John DiLullo, CEO, LiveVox. “LiveVox helps improve agent productivity, lowers costs, opens the door to more and better consumer interactions, and helps contact center leaders better utilize agents working from anywhere. Our ability to meet customer needs at an attractive price point is unmatched in the industry.”

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a proven cloud CCaaS platform that helps business leaders redefine customer engagement and transform their contact center’s performance. Decision-makers use LiveVox to improve customer experience, boost agent productivity, empower their managers, and enhance their system orchestration capabilities. Everything needed to deliver game-changing results can be seamlessly integrated and configured to maximize your success: Omnichannel Communications, AI, a Contact Center CRM, and Workforce Engagement Management tools.

For more than 20 years, clients of all sizes and industries have trusted LiveVox’s scalable and reliable cloud platform to power billions of omnichannel interactions every year. LiveVox is headquartered in San Francisco, with international offices in Medellin, Colombia and Bangalore, India.

To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us @LiveVox, visit www.livevox.com or call one of our specialists at (844) 207-6663.

