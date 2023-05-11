UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that three advisor teams in the firm’s Philadelphia D.C. market have recently been recognized by Barron’s on several accolade lists for 2023.

UBS Advisor teams Wickham Cash Partners and LongBernsteinGunderson Wealth Management have been named to the Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams list for 2023. Additionally, Liberty Capitol Group has been named to the Barron’s Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams list for 2023.

“It is extremely gratifying to see these advisors recognized among the nation’s top advisors. They have decades of experience advising ultra-high net worth and high net worth individuals and families on financial planning and investment matters,” said Julie Fox, Market Executive at UBS Private Wealth Management. “On behalf of myself and the UBS leadership team, we congratulate each of these advisors and their teams for this extraordinary industry achievement.”

Wickham Cash Partners, a Charlotte, N.C.-based Private Wealth Management team, is led by Private Wealth Advisors Greg Cash and Mitchell Wickham. Together with their team, they focus on delivering comprehensive wealth management services to multigenerational families, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs. Greg Cash and Mitchell Wickham were also recently named to theBarron's Top 100 Financial Advisors list for 2023.

LongBernsteinGunderson Wealth Management is led by Private Wealth Advisors Louise Gunderson and Ryan Long, as well as Financial Advisor Brad Bernstein. The team operates offices in Philadelphia, New York City and Dallas.

Liberty Capitol Group, based in Washington, D.C., is led by Financial Advisors Sandra Cunningham, Holidae Hayes, Leland Bishop and Leif Springer. The team combines personalized multigenerational wealth management for individuals and families with institutional consulting and retirement plan services for businesses.

This year’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams, Top 100 Financial Advisors, and Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams lists from Barron’s are compiled based on a variety of criteria including revenue produced for their firm, assets under management, quality of practice, and regulatory record.

For the full lists and further information, please visit:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barrons.com%2Fadvisor%2Freport%2Ftop-financial-advisors%2Fprivate-wealth+%0A

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barrons.com%2Fadvisor%2Freport%2Ftop-financial-advisors%2F100+%0A

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barrons.com%2Fadvisor%2Freport%2Ftop-financial-advisors%2Finstitutional

