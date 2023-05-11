ID R&D, an award-winning provider of liveness detection and voice biometrics products, has been granted a patent for a new approach to detecting voice-based spoofing and deepfake attacks. The method represents a significant advance in voice security, combining analysis of different speech audio features with the use of deep convolutional neural networks to enhance detection accuracy. It applies a novel multi-stage approach and analyzes a voice sample by first dividing it into frames, which enables rapid, real-time detection during conversational speech.

ID R&D’s IDLive%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Voice is a product that applies the newly patented techniques. It is being used to help protect people from identity fraud by ensuring that when their voice is used for biometric verification, it is that of a live human and not a recording or synthetic voice.

“True to our name, research is a strategic priority at ID R&D, and our products are built upon investigation and discovery of new ways to reduce fraud without burdening users,” commented Alexey Khitrov, CEO and Co-Founder of ID R&D. “This most recent patent exemplifies the role of our research in being first-to-market with solutions that make access to digital services safer and easier for millions of people globally.”

About voice security

A person’s live voice is an accurate and convenient way to authenticate their identity, but using biometrics requires assurance that biometric samples are provided in real time by a live person. Detecting spoof attacks is essential to protecting people from fraud, where bad actors attempt to impersonate their victims using an audio recording or synthetically generated speech.

Another risk emerging with the advent of intelligent conversational chat technology is automated voice phishing, where AI-powered ”virtual fraudsters” could conduct fraud by calling targeted victims and by impersonating a trusted person.

To learn more about the ways that advanced voice liveness detection can be used to prevent fraud, visit www.idrnd.ai or contact [email protected].

About ID R&D

ID R&D, a Mitek company, is an award-winning provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics and liveness detection. With one of the strongest R&D teams in the industry, ID R&D consistently delivers innovative, best-in-class biometric capabilities that raise the bar in terms of usability and performance. Our proven products have achieved superior results in industry-leading challenges, third-party testing, and real-world deployments in more than 70 countries. ID R&D’s solutions are available for easy integration with mobile, web, messaging, and telephone channels, as well as in smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other IoT devices. ID R&D is based in New York, NY. Learn more at+www.idrnd.ai.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,500 of the world’s largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter+and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005252/en/