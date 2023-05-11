First American Data & Analytics' CovenantGuard™ Solution Honored as a 2023 Gold American Business Award® Winner

First+American+Data+%26amp%3B+Analytics, a leading national provider of property-centric information, risk management and advanced analytics and a division of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), announced today its CovenantGuard™ solution has won a Gold Stevie® Award at the 21st annual American Business Awards® in the aggregation platform category. This marks the seventh consecutive year that First American Data & Analytics has been recognized by the American Business Awards, bringing its total to 17 awards in that span. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted to the 2023 American Business Awards for consideration in a wide range of categories.

“The recognition of our CovenantGuard solution reaffirms our leadership in the innovative deployment of AI and OCR technologies to solve customer and societal challenges,” said

Robert Karr aa, president of First American Data & Analytics. “Not only are we seeking to leverage our proprietary data extraction technology and comprehensive data assets to help address the vestige of discrimination in historical real estate documents, but we are also providing a solution for identifying and redacting unlawful covenants in other legal documents.”

CovenantGuard is a first-of-its-kind workflow solution that uses AI-driven technology to scan for and identify illegal discriminatory restrictive covenants in documents recorded in the United States. In April 2022, California’s Riverside County selected the solution to identify and redact these unlawful covenants in county recorded real estate documents in accordance with California’s AB 1466 legislation. Without CovenantGuard, county officials would have to manually review more than 100 years’ worth of real estate documents to identify records containing illegal discriminatory restrictive covenants.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com%2FABA.

About First American Data & Analytics

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation, is a national provider of property-centric information, risk management and valuation solutions. First American maintains and curates the industry’s largest property and ownership dataset that includes more than 8 billion document images. Its major platforms and products include: DataTree®, FraudGuard®, RegsData®, First American TaxSource™ and ACI®. Find out more about how First American Data & Analytics powers the real estate, mortgage and title settlement services industries with advanced decisioning solutions at www.FirstAmDNA.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.6 billion in 2022, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2023, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the eighth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

