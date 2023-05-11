Samsara+Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, is now Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in the United+States and the United+Kingdom. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. Samsara’s recognition is based primarily on what current U.S. and U.K. employees state about their experience working at Samsara. Notably, 95% of U.S. and 96% of U.K. employees are proud to work at the company.

Samsara has grown to more than 2,200 employees across nine countries. What connects them all is a shared commitment to Samsara’s mission of increasing the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. The company’s five core+values—focus on customer success, build for the long term, adopt a growth mindset, be inclusive, and win as a team–best capture its culture. As a result of the company’s collective drive to make a positive impact on the world, Samsara reached $795.1 million in annual recurring revenue in eight years.

"At Samsara, our employees know their work makes a real difference in the lives of our customers and communities. They are the foundation of our success," said Steve Pickle, Chief People Officer at Samsara. "We take pride in fostering an environment where employees can do the best work of their careers. This recognition reflects the wide range of opportunities and support we provide them, no matter what stage of their life and career they’re in.”

As Samsara strives to provide an exceptional employee experience, its inclusive benefits are designed to make people feel supported both personally and professionally. These include competitive pay, 401(k) matching, flexible paid time off, paid sabbaticals, mental health and professional development coaching, employee resource groups, a mentorship program, and much more. With a continuous employee feedback loop, Samsara listens and evolves its offerings to best reflect the needs of its growing global workforce.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work®. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Samsara stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

