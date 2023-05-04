Trina Solar's Yifeng Chen honored with IEEE Stuart R. Wenham Young Professional Award

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANGZHOU, China, May 4, 2023

CHANGZHOU, China, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 50th IEEE (The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) Photovoltaic Specialists Conference (IEEE PVSC) recently announced that Dr. Yifeng Chen, technical leader and associate vice president of technology in Trina Solar, will receive the 2023 IEEE Stuart R. Wenham Young Professional Award for his outstanding achievements in the science and technology of photovoltaic energy conversion.

Headquartered in New York, USA, the Institute is one of the world's largest professional technical organizations. It was founded in 1963. In 2014, the Institute established the Young Professional Award, which was later renamed as the IEEE Stuart R. Wenham Young Professional Award in honor of Prof. Stuart Wenham. The award is given annually to an individual who has made significant contributions to the science and technology of photovoltaic energy conversion, including work on PV materials, devices, modules, and/or systems.

As technical leader in Trina Solar, Dr. Chen leads the R&D team to encourage technological innovation and transfer to mass production. To date, Trina Solar has set 25 world records in terms of solar cell conversion efficiency and module power output. The 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cell efficiency has reached 25.3% in mass production, which benefits the customers and PV industry.

The 50th IEEE PVSC will be held on June 11 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, USA. Dr. Chen will receive the award and give an extended oral presentation on high-performance of 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cells and modules. Dr. Chen said: "This award is also a recognition of Trina Solar, and particularly, every researcher in R&D team. In the future, we will further accelerate the industrialization of high-efficiency technologies, promote the application of high efficiency and reliable Vertex modules."

Dr. Chen was also the winner of the "SiliconPV Award" (SiliconPV conference, Hameln, Germany), and the "Young Researcher Award" at the World Conference on Photovoltaic Energy Conversion (WCPEC, Kyoto, Japan).

This award fully recognizes the achievements of Dr. Chen and his team in high efficiency solar cell and modules R&D, and underscores Trina Solar's position as a global leader in the field of PV technology. Trina Solar will enhance its R&D in advanced high efficiency 210/210R products with n-type i-TOPCon technology, to develop products with better performance and higher value to global customers.

favicon.png?sn=CN90613&sd=2023-05-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trina-solars-yifeng-chen-honored-with-ieee-stuart-r-wenham-young-professional-award-301816111.html

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN90613&Transmission_Id=202305040920PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN90613&DateId=20230504
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.