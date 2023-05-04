PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its first Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

HIGHLIGHTS

1Q according to management expectations in line with Company plan.

in line with Company plan. Embraer delivered 15 jets in the first quarter, of which 7 commercial aircraft and 8 executive jets (6 light and 2 mid-size).

in the first quarter, of which and (6 light and 2 mid-size). Firm order backlog ended 1Q23 at US$ 17.4 billion stable quarter over quarter, higher in Executive Jets and Services & Support.

ended 1Q23 at stable quarter over quarter, higher in Executive Jets and Services & Support. Revenues reached US$ 717 million in the quarter (19% higher than 1Q22), in line with Company forecast.

reached in the quarter (19% higher than 1Q22), in line with Company forecast. Adjusted Free Cash Flow w/o EVE (FCF) in 1Q23, with cash consumption of US$ 399 million , due to seasonality and in preparation for higher deliveries in the coming quarters.

(FCF) in 1Q23, with , due to seasonality and in preparation for higher deliveries in the coming quarters. Operational and financial guidance for 2023 unchanged.

For additional information, please check the full document on our website ri.embraer.com.br

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Leonardo Shinohara, Jose Triques, Caio Moriani, Eliane Fanis, and Viviane Pinheiro.

(+55 11) 3040-6874

[email protected]

ri.embraer.com.br

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Embraer will host a conference call to present its 1Q23 Results on:

ENGLISH : Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 09:00 AM (NY Time) / 10:00 AM (SP Time).

Access Link: Webinar Registration - Zoom

To participate by Phone:

From U.S.: +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or 877 853 5247 (Toll-Free).

From Brazil : +55 11 4680 6788 or 55 11 4700 9668 or 0 800 282 5751 (Toll-Free).

: +55 11 4680 6788 or 55 11 4700 9668 or 0 800 282 5751 (Toll-Free). International Phone Numbers available at click here.

ID: 820 8742 2713

Password: 500501

We recommend you call 15 minutes in advance.

THE CONFERENCE CALL WILL ALSO BE BROADCASTED LIVE OVER THE WEB, AT THE ADDRESS: https://ri.embraer.com.br/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embraer-earnings-results-1st-quarter-2023-301816112.html

SOURCE Embraer S.A.