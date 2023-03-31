J.P. Morgan Asset Management Adds Two Index Strategies to Tax-Smart Platform

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023

Expansion of platform includes addition of U.S. All Cap Index Strategy tracking Russell 3000 Index

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) today announced the expansion of its Tax-Smart Platform, powered by 55ip, with the addition of two new index strategies delivering portfolio customization, tax-smart transitions and ongoing tax-loss harvesting in one, low-cost investment.

JPMorgan_Asset_Mgmt_Logo.jpg

The two new strategies on the J.P. Morgan Tax-Smart Platform are enhanced by 55ip's active tax management capabilities and include:

  • Tax Smart – U.S. All Cap Index Strategy – Invests in a subset of the Russell 3000 index, providing broad exposure to U.S. traded stocks in a tax-smart manner.
  • Tax Smart – U.S. Carbon Transition Index Strategy – Invests in a subset of the JPMAM Carbon Transition U.S. Equity Index, providing exposure to U.S. traded stocks of companies positioned to benefit from a transition to a lower carbon economy in a tax-smart manner.

The addition of these new strategies further builds on the growing range of capabilities offered through the Tax-Smart Platform, both index and active. The platform combines J.P. Morgan's investment expertise with 55ip's tax-smart technology and is one of the first of its kind to offer actively managed and index-based SMAs, and model portfolios of mutual funds and ETFs, in one digital portal, delivering seamless portfolio customization, tax management and reporting functionality.

"The J.P. Morgan Tax-Smart platform gives investors access to a unique combination of customization and scalability, and we are pleased to offer clients access to two new index strategies" said Steve Kaplan, Head of Customized Managed Account Solutions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "We're witnessing increasing demand for the ability to build customized portfolios that reflect investor values and preferences, and we plan to continue expanding the range of strategies on our Tax-Smart platform, powered by 55ip's active and frequent tax-harvesting capabilities."

"As direct indexing continues to increase in popularity as an investment option, we're delighted that through our collaboration with J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Russell indices will be more accessible to investors," said Margaret Timmons, Global Account Director at LSEG. "This partnership between J.P. Morgan and FTSE Russell, aligns with our commitment to providing accessible and innovative investment solutions to more investors."

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD 2.67 trillion (as of March 31, 2023), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20.1 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

