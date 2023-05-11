T-Mobile Supercharges 5G Standalone Uplink Speeds with Carrier Aggregation First

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

What’s the news: T-Mobile worked with Nokia and Qualcomm to reach uplink speeds topping 200 Mbps in a 5G data call leveraging uplink carrier aggregation – the first-ever on a live commercial 5G standalone network in the U.S.

Why it matters: Increased uplink speeds allow greater amounts of data to be transmitted from customer devices at a quicker rate, enhancing applications like video livestreaming/calling, gaming and Extended Reality (XR).

Who it’s for: T-Mobile 5G customers nationwide.

Speed … UP! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today it achieved another 5G U.S. first by leveraging uplink (UL) carrier aggregation in the field on the country’s only nationwide 5G standalone (SA) network. Working with Nokia and a test smartphone powered by Snapdragon® 5G Modem-RF System from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the Un-carrier hit a top UL speed of 207 Mbps in the test – the fastest ever recorded using sub-6 GHz spectrum! This comes just weeks after T-Mobile made the same move in the lab, hitting similar speeds.

“T-Mobile has led the industry with 5G standalone since 2020, and we're continuing to drive breakthroughs that advance 5G technology around the globe,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “We’re building the most advanced 5G network in the world, opening the door for massive innovation and laying the foundation for new capabilities that will transform the world around us.”

5G carrier aggregation allows T-Mobile to combine multiple channels (or carriers) to deliver greater speed and performance. In this test, the Un-carrier merged two 5G channels of mid-band spectrum – 2.5 GHz Ultra Capacity 5G and 1900 MHz. That’s like taking two separate highways and turning them into a superhighway where traffic can zoom faster than before. Customers with compatible devices will begin taking advantage of UL 5G carrier aggregation early next year when T-Mobile begins rolling it out.

This is just the latest in a series of important 5G SA milestones for T-Mobile. The Un-carrier was the first+in+the+world to launch a nationwide 5G SA network in 2020 – one that remains the ONLY nationwide 5G SA network in the U.S. Since then, T-Mobile has been driving toward a true 5G-only experience for customers by spearheading advancements like carrier+aggregation+and+VoNR.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G+network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers 326 million people across 2 million square miles – more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 275 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity – nearly everyone in the country – this year.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com%2Fcoverage%2F4g-lte-5g-networks.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom %40TMobileNews+to stay up-to-date with the latest company news.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230504005674r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005674/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.