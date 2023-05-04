AVL Forges Agreement with NOVONIX to Distribute Cutting-Edge Coulometry Equipment in the U.S.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 4, 2023

Agreement extends AVL's robust testing and development portfolio

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AVL Test Systems, Inc. is pleased to announce it has finalized a Sales and Service Agreement with NOVONIX Battery Technology Solutions, a subsidiary of NOVONIX Limited (NOVONIX) (ASX: NVX, Nasdaq: NVX). AVL Test Systems, Inc. is now the exclusive distributor of NOVONIX's Ultra-High Precision Coulometry (UHPC) cyclers and associated battery cell testing equipment in the United States market.

AVL_NOVONIX_Logo.jpg

"As partners, AVL and NOVONIX can provide the most accurate and precise lithium-ion battery cell testing equipment in the world for reliable and rapid evaluation of cells," said Siegfried Roeck, Executive Director and Business Manager at AVL Test Systems, Inc.

NOVONIX's UHPC systems give engineering teams estimates of Coulombic Efficiency, up to five significant figures. This can enable reliable comparisons of cells in a fraction of the time that it would take on traditional cyclers.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with AVL to make our UHPC systems even more accessible to our customers in the United States," says Darcy MacDougald, President, NOVONIX Battery Technology Solutions. "AVL's reach in this sector is unmatched, and as a global technology provider their expertise will be invaluable to our clients seeking the best solutions."

As a market leader, AVL provides automakers and startups with tailored solutions to address the challenges of electrification development and testing. These solutions cover the entire battery development process from the assessment and selection of a single cell to energy storage systems for advanced air mobility.

About AVL
With more than 11,000 employees, AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, the company provides concepts, solutions, and methodologies for a greener, safer, and better world of mobility. AVL's battery development offerings include simulation tools, innovative battery testing solutions, virtual validation, prototype creation, and complete vehicle integration.

AVL's passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts at more than 90 locations and with 45 Tech and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL is supporting customers in their mobility ambitions.

For more information: www.avl.com

About NOVONIX
NOVONIX is a leading battery technology company revolutionizing the global lithium-ion battery industry with innovative, sustainable technologies, high-performance materials, and more efficient production methods. The company manufactures industry-leading battery cell testing equipment in Canada and is growing its high-performance synthetic graphite anode material manufacturing operations in the United States. Through advanced R&D capabilities, proprietary technology, and strategic partnerships, NOVONIX has gained a prominent position in the electric vehicle and energy storage systems battery industry and is powering a cleaner energy future. To learn more, visit us at www.novonixgroup.com or on LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Contact
Josh Lupu, Director of Marketing, AVL
Tel +1 734-644-4729
E-mail: [email protected]

For NOVONIX Limited
Scott Espenshade, [email protected] (investors)
Lori McLeod, [email protected] (media)

favicon.png?sn=DE90754&sd=2023-05-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avl-forges-agreement-with-novonix-to-distribute-cutting-edge-coulometry-equipment-in-the-us-301816060.html

SOURCE AVL

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE90754&Transmission_Id=202305040905PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE90754&DateId=20230504
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.