Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has published its fourth annual corporate+responsibility+report, a compilation of the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activities. This report updates stakeholders on Tyler’s sustainability efforts and highlights key 2022 achievements.

“In 2022, Tyler focused on enabling our clients to seize new technological opportunities in a world that has changed dramatically. Equally important, we strengthened our commitment to environmental and social sustainability, as well as good governance,” said Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer.

Employee engagement, governance, and information security, as well as Tyler’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, are highlighted in this year’s report.

Employee engagement was a key priority in 2022, with the expansion of the paid parental leave benefit. This benefit now offers 12 weeks of paid parental leave for team members to bond with growing families. Another important initiative in 2022 centered around the “Better Together, With Flexibility” approach to work arrangements, supporting flexible work environments to manage hybrid work arrangements successfully.

“We know that seeking balance is a continuous process, and we capitalize on the momentum generated and progress made as we head into each new year. We remain committed to sustainability and responsible governance, and we keep our core values at the forefront as we serve our clients, our employees, and the greater community,” Moore continued.

In 2022, Tyler strengthened its DEI Council to include a Corporate DEI Council composed of leaders from each local council and each Tyler employee resource group. The Corporate DEI Council members share best practices, focusing on Tyler’s three strategic DEI pillars of career, culture, and communities.

Also in 2022, the company formalized a multi-layered security governance structure to expand its senior information security leadership and develop a holistic risk management approach to identify and respond to information security risks. The Security Champions Program was expanded to identify a resource on our various application teams who can proactively operationalize security best practices on their team. This program helps ensure security measures are built into our programs from development to deployment.

Tyler’s other notable sustainability achievements include:

Recognition by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America as a top sustainability performer in the industry for the second year in a row

Expansion of the Environmental Task Force

$61 million spent with diverse suppliers

9,400+ hours of paid volunteer time for Tyler team members

Achievement of a 50% internal promotion and career mobility rate

Completion of an Enterprise Risk Assessment

Implementation of three new shareholder rights initiatives

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

