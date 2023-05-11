Blackline+Safety+Corp.+%28TSX%3A+BLN%29%2C a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced Peter Attalla has been appointed to the position of Vice President, International Sales effective immediately.

Attalla is a seasoned leader, transforming safety culture and operational efficiencies for industrial companies across many sectors, including telecommunications, energy and chemicals, where he had hands-on experience with Blackline Safety products.

Prior to joining Blackline Safety, Attalla spent over 15 years in progressively senior roles at Husky Energy focused on safety, growth and operational management, and as a Safety and Operational Consultant for Dupont Sustainable Solutions.

Attalla will now oversee the continued rapid growth and expansion of Blackline Safety’s presence in its Rest of World geography, which includes regions outside North America and Europe. Fueled by customer demand, in the last year Blackline has grown significantly in these regions, including hiring local sales personnel, establishing distributor partnerships, and opening an office in Dubai, UAE to better serve global customers.

“I am thrilled by this new opportunity to partner with distributors and clients to ensure workers get home safely at the end of their day. I look forward to continuing to grow our international market share with Blackline’s innovative safety wearables, area gas monitors, and cloud-connected solutions,” said Attalla.

“Peter’s passion for promoting and implementing safety culture is a natural fit with Blackline Safety’s goal to keep people safe globally no matter what hazards they face at work,” said Sean Stinson, President and Chief Growth Officer. “We see significant growth potential in our Rest of World geography, and Peter’s previous client-side experience with Blackline’s products and services will allow him to seamlessly transition into this role. His leadership and experience will ensure Blackline continues to drive operations excellence as we shape the future of industrial work around the world.”

Attalla takes over the position from Neil Campbell, Director, International Sales & Marketing, who is transitioning to the role of Advisor, Global Sales. Neil came to Blackline Safety in 2007 with 20 years of experience in international gas detection. During his tenure as Director, he established a strong presence for Blackline through distribution across the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

“We are incredibly grateful to Neil for his many years of service at Blackline,” said Stinson. “He has been instrumental in bringing Blackline’s revolutionary connected safety solutions to the international market, and we are looking forward to working with him in his new role.”

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 200 billion data-points and initiated over seven million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

