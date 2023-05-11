Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) (“Kenvue”), the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “KVUE” in connection with its initial public offering (“IPO”). Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Director, Thibaut Mongon, and members of the Kenvue Leadership Team will celebrate by ringing the Opening Bell.

“Helping consumers realize the extraordinary power of everyday care is at the heart of who we are and what we do," said Thibaut Mongon, CEO, Kenvue. "As a global leader at the intersection of healthcare and consumer goods, our carefully curated portfolio of science-backed, iconic brands has been trusted by consumers and recommended by healthcare professionals for generations. We are ready to bring a new view of care to the world.”

About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage and propelled forward by science, our iconic brands — including AVEENO®, BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S®, LISTERINE®, NEUTROGENA®, TYLENOL® and ZYRTEC® — are recommended by health care professionals and can be trusted by consumers who use our products to improve their daily lives. Our team members share a digital-first mindset, with an approach to innovation grounded in deep human insights and work every day to earn a place for our products in consumers’ hearts and homes. At Kenvue, we believe everyday care can not only make people well; it can make them whole.

