Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) (“Kenvue”), the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “KVUE” in connection with its initial public offering (“IPO”). Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Director, Thibaut Mongon, and members of the Kenvue Leadership Team will celebrate by ringing the Opening Bell.

“Helping consumers realize the extraordinary power of everyday care is at the heart of who we are and what we do," said Thibaut Mongon, CEO, Kenvue. "As a global leader at the intersection of healthcare and consumer goods, our carefully curated portfolio of science-backed, iconic brands has been trusted by consumers and recommended by healthcare professionals for generations. We are ready to bring a new view of care to the world.”

About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage and propelled forward by science, our iconic brands — including AVEENO®, BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S®, LISTERINE®, NEUTROGENA®, TYLENOL® and ZYRTEC® — are recommended by health care professionals and can be trusted by consumers who use our products to improve their daily lives. Our team members share a digital-first mindset, with an approach to innovation grounded in deep human insights and work every day to earn a place for our products in consumers’ hearts and homes. At Kenvue, we believe everyday care can not only make people well; it can make them whole.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Kenvue. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the satisfaction of customary closing conditions relating to the IPO; capital market risks; and the impact of general economic or industry conditions. For a further list and descriptions of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that affect Kenvue’s business, please review its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Kenvue does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

