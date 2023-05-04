PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and its African American marketing agency of record, Culture Brands, launched their new multicultural campaign featuring the all-electric vehicle models, IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6. The latest addition to the popular OKAY Hyundai series, the new campaign, titled "Choose Yours", spotlights the vehicles' emotional design, versatility and individualized electrified experiences.

Designed to strengthen the connection between Hyundai and the African American community through the embedding of cultural references and nuances in the creative messaging, the OKAY Hyundai marketing theme was first launched in Fall 2021. Bringing the same approach, "Choose Yours", which cleverly references the viral "pick the paper" TikTok challenge, taps a real couple to experience the convenience, accessibility and joy of electrification.

"Thriving in a technology-fueled world makes personal, emotional, and authentic storytelling an even more important tool for connecting with customers in a real way," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Spotlighting Hyundai's smart mobility vision delivers a differentiated experience through electrification, the 'Choose Yours' campaign highlights how the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 are a seamless fit into our couples date night and lifestyle."

"While we continue our exploration to innovate and exceed customer expectations in a fast-growing EV market, we want to build a culture where we connect with people on their own terms and in relevant ways," said Erik Thomas, director of experiential marketing, Hyundai Motor America. "In our latest extension of the Okay Hyundai theme, our goal is for the viewer to see Hyundai as progressive, sophisticated and streamlined, just like our real-life couple."

The "Choose Yours'' campaign was developed by Culture Brands under the leadership of Eunique Jones Gibson, founder and chief creative officer. Both spots demonstrate the versatility of Hyundai's electric vehicles and give viewers an opportunity to experience the lifestyle that each vehicle unlocks. For the spot, the agency partnered with six-time Cannes Lions award-winning director, Rohan Blair-Mangat, who is known for his rich storytelling and emotive visuals.

"We chose to work with a real couple to punctuate how the IONIQ vehicles authentically compliment the beauty in our customers' varied lifestyles." said Eunique Jones Gibson. "These spots show how the vehicles seamlessly fit into a modern-day love story in a sustainable and adaptable way, which is an investment as long-standing as true love."

The 2023 IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 campaign includes video, digital and influencer executions, and will use a variety of media platforms to amplify the messaging and vehicle features such as its quality craftsmanship, electrification and innovative technology. There are 15-, 30-, and 60- second versions of the spot available for broadcast and digital channels.

Culture Brands

Culture Brands is an independent, minority and female-owned agency that exists to authentically celebrate, reflect and represent African Americans in media. Founded in 2017, by 15-year advertising veteran Eunique Jones Gibson, we create culturally relevant and affirming campaigns and content that inspire African American audiences by ensuring they feel seen, heard and valued. At Culture Brands, we are constantly engaged in a two-way conversation with the African American community through our owned and operated media platforms and consumer brands such as the award-winning Because of Them We Can®, Because of Them We Can Box (Just For Kids), #CultureTags® and Dream Village®. Culture Brands is headquartered right outside of the nation's capital in Hyattsville, MD. www.culturebrands.co

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

