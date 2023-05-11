General Mills (NYSE: GIS) today announced Lanette Shaffer Werner has been named Chief Innovation, Technology and Quality (ITQ) Officer, effective June 1, 2023. She succeeds Jodi Benson, who is retiring in July.

Lanette Shaffer Werner, who joined General Mills as a research and development intern in 1995, named Chief Innovation, Technology and Quality Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Lanette has a proven track record of valued contributions, technical experience and engaging leadership, and I’m confident she will advance our pursuit of innovation across General Mills,” said Jeff Harmening, chairman and CEO, General Mills. “I’m incredibly grateful to Jodi for her 32 years of contributions to General Mills and our portfolio of beloved brands. She is known across the company as a thought leader and a champion of our consumer above all else, and I wish her well in her retirement.”

Shaffer Werner most recently served as vice president, ITQ, Meals & Baking Solutions. She has held a variety of research and development roles in Frozen Desserts and Pillsbury, in addition to experiences in ingredient technology and strategy and innovation. She started with General Mills as a research and development intern, supporting Häagen-Dazs, in 1995.

