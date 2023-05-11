Algoma Central Corporation ( TSX:ALC, Financial), held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 3, 2023. Each of the matters set out below were voted upon at the Meeting and are described in greater detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated February 27, 2023, available online at www.algonet.com%2Finvestor-relations and www.sedar.com.

1. Election of Directors

All nominees listed in the Management Information Circular were elected as directors until the next annual general meeting of shareholders with the support of 76.19% of shares voted.

Nominee Outcome Votes For Votes Against Total Mats H. Berglund Elected 29,294,220 25,257 29,319,477 Richard B. Carty Elected 29,016,543 302,934 29,319,477 Jens GrØnning Elected 29,294,985 24,492 29,319,477 E.M. Blake Hutcheson Elected 28,521,419 798,058 29,319,477 Duncan N.R. Jackman Elected 29,266,014 53,463 29,319,477 Trinity O. Jackman Elected 29,241,946 77,531 29,319,477 Mark McQueen Elected 29,296,347 23,130 29,319,477 Clive P. Rowe Elected 29,297,530 21,947 29,319,477 Gregg A. Ruhl Elected 29,300,025 19,452 29,319,477 Eric Stevenson Elected 29,302,347 17,130 29,319,477

2. Appointment of Auditors

Professional accounting firm Deloitte LLP was appointed as independent auditors of the Company.

Outcome Votes For Votes Withheld Total Approved 29,352,082 14,713 29,366,795

Director Retirement

Harold (Hap) Stephen will be retiring from Algoma’s Board of Directors after 21 years of service. Mr. Stephen did not stand for re-election this year in accordance with the Company’s age limit policy for Board members. Mr. Stephen also served on the Audit, Investment, and Environment, Health and Safety Committees.

“We have valued Hap’s leadership and expertise during his tenure on the Board and are thankful for his contributions to Algoma, and wish him all the best following his retirement,” said Duncan Jackman, Chairman of the Board at Algoma.

About Algoma Central Corporation

Algoma owns and operates the largest fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes - St. Lawrence Seaway, including self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. Since 2010 we have introduced 10 new build vessels to our domestic dry-bulk fleet, with two under construction and expected to arrive in 2024, making us the youngest, most efficient and environmentally sustainable fleet on the Great Lakes. Each new vessel reduces carbon emissions on average by 40% versus the ship replaced. Algoma also owns ocean self-unloading dry-bulk vessels operating in international markets and a 50% interest in NovaAlgoma, which owns and operates the world's largest fleet of pneumatic cement carriers and a global fleet of mini-bulk vessels serving regional markets. Algoma truly is Your Marine Carrier of Choice™. For more information about Algoma, visit the Company's website at www.algonet.com.

