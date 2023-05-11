Algoma Central Corporation Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Algoma Central Corporation (

TSX:ALC, Financial), held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 3, 2023. Each of the matters set out below were voted upon at the Meeting and are described in greater detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated February 27, 2023, available online at www.algonet.com%2Finvestor-relations and www.sedar.com.

1. Election of Directors

All nominees listed in the Management Information Circular were elected as directors until the next annual general meeting of shareholders with the support of 76.19% of shares voted.

Nominee

Outcome

Votes For

Votes Against

Total

Mats H. Berglund

Elected

29,294,220

25,257

29,319,477

Richard B. Carty

Elected

29,016,543

302,934

29,319,477

Jens GrØnning

Elected

29,294,985

24,492

29,319,477

E.M. Blake Hutcheson

Elected

28,521,419

798,058

29,319,477

Duncan N.R. Jackman

Elected

29,266,014

53,463

29,319,477

Trinity O. Jackman

Elected

29,241,946

77,531

29,319,477

Mark McQueen

Elected

29,296,347

23,130

29,319,477

Clive P. Rowe

Elected

29,297,530

21,947

29,319,477

Gregg A. Ruhl

Elected

29,300,025

19,452

29,319,477

Eric Stevenson

Elected

29,302,347

17,130

29,319,477

2. Appointment of Auditors

Professional accounting firm Deloitte LLP was appointed as independent auditors of the Company.

Outcome

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Total

Approved

29,352,082

14,713

29,366,795

Director Retirement

Harold (Hap) Stephen will be retiring from Algoma’s Board of Directors after 21 years of service. Mr. Stephen did not stand for re-election this year in accordance with the Company’s age limit policy for Board members. Mr. Stephen also served on the Audit, Investment, and Environment, Health and Safety Committees.

“We have valued Hap’s leadership and expertise during his tenure on the Board and are thankful for his contributions to Algoma, and wish him all the best following his retirement,” said Duncan Jackman, Chairman of the Board at Algoma.

About Algoma Central Corporation

Algoma owns and operates the largest fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes - St. Lawrence Seaway, including self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. Since 2010 we have introduced 10 new build vessels to our domestic dry-bulk fleet, with two under construction and expected to arrive in 2024, making us the youngest, most efficient and environmentally sustainable fleet on the Great Lakes. Each new vessel reduces carbon emissions on average by 40% versus the ship replaced. Algoma also owns ocean self-unloading dry-bulk vessels operating in international markets and a 50% interest in NovaAlgoma, which owns and operates the world's largest fleet of pneumatic cement carriers and a global fleet of mini-bulk vessels serving regional markets. Algoma truly is Your Marine Carrier of Choice™. For more information about Algoma, visit the Company's website at www.algonet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005721/en/

