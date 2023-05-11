Longevity+Health Plan and Humana+Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced a new partnership to expand special needs health plan offerings that support the unique requirements of Medicare-eligible individuals living in skilled nursing and senior living facilities.

The two companies have committed to rapidly scale their national partnership over the next three years in more than a dozen states by offering Special Needs Plans (SNPs) that provide personalized care designed to materially improve health outcomes through holistic, patient-centric care plans.

The partnership will launch in South Carolina and Georgia this year and then expand to five more states in 2024 with additional states being added in 2025.

Longevity deploys a unique partnership approach with skilled nursing facility operators via a transparent value-based model that rewards facilities for improving quality of care and member experience. Longevity collaborates with facilities to provide comprehensive care that addresses the medical, social and emotional needs of members who reside there, typically vulnerable individuals with multiple complex conditions.

“We are thrilled to partner with Humana to offer our innovative, value-based model, which means high-quality care and more personalized attention for its members and greater peace of mind for members’ families,” said Dr. René Lerer, CEO of Longevity Health. “With the support of the entire clinical team, our local facility-based clinicians provide direct care to members onsite, where they are most comfortable. Our collaborative model strengthens communication between loved ones and the care team, improves access to primary care, and improves timeliness of services.”

Special Needs Plans are Medicare Advantage plans that combine all the benefits of Original Medicare (Parts A and B) with prescription drug coverage (Part D) and are designed for members with special needs or characteristics, e.g., living in long-term care facilities or senior living communities and/or dual eligibility for Medicare and Medicaid.

This partnership will be delivered through two Humana products, Humana Together in Health and Humana Senior Living Plan, which offer added benefits to meet the specialized needs of each individual member, including, but not limited to:

An onsite dedicated advanced practice clinician for comprehensive care management

Coordinated and collaborative care with the member, facility staff and physicians to provide care in the facility and prevent unnecessary hospitalizations

$0 copays for primary care and behavioral health visits

Full preventive coverage plus additional dental allowance

An over-the-counter benefit to cover health and wellness products

Hearing aid coverage

Transportation to medical appointments outside of the facility

Other supplemental benefits designed specifically for vulnerable individuals living in senior care facilities

“An estimated 70% of Medicare beneficiaries will require institutional long-term care at some point in their lifetime. By partnering with Longevity, we will be able to provide integrated care for our members right at the facility where they are living,” said George Renaudin, Humana’s President of Medicare and Medicaid. “These individuals have unique care needs, and this expands our ability to offer them the best care possible in a way that is better for the member’s health and in an environment that is more engaging and comfortable for their loved ones.”

Humana has served Medicare beneficiaries for nearly 40 years, with about 8.6 million Medicare members in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, as of March 2023. Approximately 5.7 million of those members are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience with the goal of making health care easier to navigate and more effective.

About Longevity Health Plan

Longevity is a clinical services company and national Institutional Special Needs (ISNP) plan dedicated to serving individuals in senior living settings. Via its own plans and as an Independent Provider Association (IPA) in partnership with leading national health insurers, Longevity provides comprehensive and patient-centered care for senior living residents’ full range of medical, social and emotional needs.

