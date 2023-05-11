Veracyte%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced findings from a large-scale, systematic literature review showing that TERT promoter gene mutations in thyroid nodules deemed indeterminate by cytopathology are rare, but have a high risk of malignancy and, in certain cases, are associated with aggressive tumor behavior. The data are being presented at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) 2023 Annual Meeting, being held May 4-6 in Seattle, and reinforce the value of Veracyte’s expanded Afirma offering, which now includes TERT promoter mutation testing.

For the study, Veracyte and external researchers systematically searched and reviewed 26 manuscripts published between 2014 and 2022 and identified a total of 77 TERT promoter-mutated indeterminate thyroid nodules with histologic correlates. They then calculated the risk of malignancy for all nodules, as well as the risk for those with isolated TERT promoter mutations, and with co-mutations in the RAS family of genes and with BRAFV600E. When relevant information was available, the researchers also determined the proportion of aggressive cancers in each group based on the tumors’ histopathology findings.

Overall, 84% of TERT promoter-mutated indeterminate nodules were malignant. There was no difference in the malignancy rate of nodules with isolated TERT promoter mutations compared to those with TERT promoter + RAS family co-mutations, nor was there a difference in the proportion of cancers with aggressive histology between these two groups. Of the five TERT promoter + BRAFV600E co-mutated nodules, all were malignant and 60% were described as aggressive.

“Our findings suggest that while TERT promoter mutations are rare in indeterminate thyroid nodules, when they occur, they are associated with a high risk of malignancy,” said Joshua Klopper, M.D., medical director of Endocrinology at Veracyte. “Additionally, our analysis reinforces recent literature suggesting that TERT promoter mutations co-occurring with the BRAFV600Evariant are likely to be associated with a poor prognosis. These results provide an important foundation for further research to understand whether patients with TERT promoter-mutated indeterminate thyroid nodules should receive aggressive initial treatment.”

The new study findings underscore the value of Veracyte’s recent expansion of its Afirma offering to include TERT promoter mutation testing, with a goal of helping physicians further personalize diagnosis and treatment for their patients with thyroid nodules.

“The addition of TERT mutation testing to our Afirma platform reflects the growing significance of these mutations in the literature and underscores our focus on continual product innovation to further empower physicians to provide optimal care for their patients with thyroid nodules,” said Dr. Klopper.

The company’s flagship Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier (GSC) was developed with RNA sequencing and machine learning technology and helps physicians identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those whose fine needle aspiration (FNA) biopsy results are indeterminate by cytopathology so that they can potentially avoid unnecessary thyroid surgery. The Afirma GSC also includes the Xpression Atlas, the largest thyroid gene and fusion variant panel available, to help inform treatment decisions for patients whose genomic test or cytopathology results are suspicious for cancer. With its expanded offering, Veracyte enables physicians to order DNA testing of the TERT promoter gene, which is performed on the same FNA sample, to help further guide treatment decision-making.

