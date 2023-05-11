ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. ( RDNT), today announced that Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed into law legislation to improve lung and breast cancer detection and diagnosis in Maryland. House Bill (HB) 815/Senate Bill (SB) 965 and HB 376/SB 184 require state-regulated insurers to waive patient cost-shares for supplemental diagnostic imaging associated with lung and breast cancers, respectively. The bills were championed by RadNet and received unanimous support from the Maryland House and Senate.



Under the new laws, starting on January 1, 2024, Maryland-regulated insurers will be prohibited from imposing a copayment, coinsurance or deductible on coverage for diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasound or breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) for the detection and diagnosis of breast cancer and diagnostic ultrasound, MRI, Computed Tomography (CT) and image-guided biopsy for the detection and diagnosis of lung cancer. By July 1, the Maryland Department of Health must assess current patient awareness campaigns and make recommendations for combatting health disparities in cancer screening and cancer care with an emphasis on traditionally underserved communities.

“It is estimated that we lost more than 2,000 lives to lung cancer and 800 lives to breast cancer last year in the State of Maryland. These bills will help save the lives of Marylanders by eliminating financial barriers to follow-up or supplemental breast and lung cancer imaging. There are too many patients today who cannot afford their copays or deductibles for critical follow-up exams once potential cancer has been identified through a routine screening exam. The bills also address health inequities through better education on the need for breast and lung cancer screening in all communities. Early detection and timely follow-up are key to survival,” said Steve Forthuber, President of Eastern Operations for RadNet.

Supporters of the legislation included the Maryland Radiological Society (MRS), MedChi (the Maryland State Medical Society), LifeBridge Health, and the Medical Imaging Technology Alliance (MITA). The Susan G. Komen Foundation similarly advocated for the elimination of out-of-pocket costs for diagnostic and supplemental breast imaging (MRI, ultrasound, or diagnostic mammograms) when clinically necessary.

The Maryland General Assembly will be asked to include image-guided breast biopsy to the list of supplemental breast procedures without patient cost-shares when the 2024 legislative session starts in January.

Maryland is among a growing number of states that are taking action to make cancer detection and diagnosis more affordable. With the passage of HB 815/SB 965 and HB 376/SB184, Maryland has taken an essential step towards ensuring that no Maryland resident is left behind in the fight against breast and lung cancer.

