Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“2023 Annual Meeting” or “meeting”) on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The 2023 Annual Meeting will be a virtual meeting conducted via live webcast. During the meeting, shareholders as of the 2023 Annual Meeting record date (March 27, 2023) will be able to vote their shares electronically and will be able to submit questions during the meeting as time permits. Although shareholders will be able to vote their shares during the meeting, they are encouraged to do so before the meeting using one of the methods described in the 2023 Proxy Statement.

If you are not a shareholder, you may still access and listen to the meeting as a guest, using the Guest Login, but you will not be able to vote or submit questions.

Directions on how to attend the meeting virtually are posted at www.altria.com%2Fwebcasts. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on www.altria.com.

Supplemental Resources

In lieu of a business update presentation at the 2023 Annual Meeting, we have provided the resources listed below at www.altria.com%2Fwebcasts and encourage shareholders and guests to review these materials prior to the meeting.

Business and Financial Resources

During 2023, we have provided several updates on our business through investor events and published materials, including the following:

  • Fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings release and presentation;
  • Investor Day presentation;
  • 2023 Proxy Statement;
  • 2022 Annual Report; and
  • First-quarter 2023 earnings release and presentation.

Corporate Responsibility Resources

Responsibility is a core tenet of our Vision, and we believe that our actions will benefit tobacco consumers, our businesses, our shareholders and society. Our Corporate Responsibility Focus Areas are: (i) reduce the harm of tobacco products, (ii) prevent underage use, (iii) protect the environment, (iv) drive responsibility through our value chain, (v) support our people and communities and (vi) engage and lead responsibly.

We recently posted the following corporate responsibility-focused video content:

  • Altria’s Corporate Responsibility Highlights; and
  • Creating the Conditions for Tobacco Harm Reduction, a panel discussion from our 2023 Investor Day.

We also recently published the following reports and snapshots that highlight our corporate responsibility efforts and initiatives:

  • Lobbying and Political Activity Transparency & Integrity Report;
  • Engage & Lead Responsibly Report;
  • Prevent Underage Use Snapshot;
  • Drive Responsibility Through Our Value Chain Snapshot; and
  • Support Our People & Communities Snapshot.

In addition, in response to majority shareholder support for a shareholder proposal at our 2022 Annual Meeting requesting that we commission a civil rights equity audit, we announced that we will conduct an equity and civil rights assessment. We issued a press release with further details in January 2023 that is available on www.altria.com%2Fpress-releases.

We look forward to engaging with our shareholders at the 2023 Annual Meeting.

