ATLANTA, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that it has filed a class action lawsuit against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (: SPR). The lawsuit alleges Spirit made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (1) that Spirit lacked effective production quality controls; (2) that Spirit incorrectly installed fittings designed to join the aft fuselage to the vertical tail for some Boeing 737 Max airplanes that Spirit sent to Boeing; (3) that, as a result, Spirit would have to develop an inspection and repair procedure for the affected fuselages; and (4) that the foregoing would negatively impact Spirit’s financial results.



