Pillsbury is Delivering the Sweetest Bouquets Filled with Brunch Bites this Mother's Day

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

This Mother's Day, Pillsbury wants you to skip the long waits at restaurants and give mom what she really wants — a bouquet of her favorite brunch bites courtesy of the Doughboy. Pillsbury is making this Mother’s Day special, easy and sweet by releasing edible Brunch Bouquets featuring its iconic Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls, Biscuits and Crescent Rolls, arranged in a beautiful and visually stunning display that mimics a traditional floral bouquet.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005158/en/

Pillsbury_0002_Both-Hero.jpg

Pillsbury is making this Mother’s Day special, easy and sweet by releasing edible Brunch Bouquets. (Photo: Business Wire)

Each Pillsbury Brunch Bouquet is made entirely of beloved Pillsbury brunch bites created in partnership with Miami-based chef Amaris Jones, owner of Chick'N Jones. The limited-edition bouquets will be available for purchase and delivery in Miami while supplies last. Anyone outside Miami who still wants to impress mom can follow easy instructions to recreate a Brunch Bouquet at home this Mother’s Day!

Pillsbury Brunch Bouquets are available in two options, perfect for indulging mom this Mother’s Day:

  • The Doughboy’s Simply Sweet Brunch Bouquet: This sweet bouquet was crafted for the sweetest moms and features Pillsbury’s most-loved baked goods — each bursting with flavors like cinnamon sugar and fresh fruit preserves.
    • Pillsbury Cinnamon Roll Roses with icing
    • Pillsbury Grands! Buttermilk Biscuits Blossoms covered in cinnamon sugar with a peach cobbler center
    • Pillsbury Crescent Roll Twists with strawberry preserves and cinnamon sugar
    • Pillsbury Crescent Rolls filled with guava and cream cheese
    • Fresh Strawberries
  • The Doughboy’s Chocolate Dipped Delights Brunch Bouquet: The perfect chocolate-filled assortment that's sure to satisfy mom's sweet tooth! This arrangement features Pillsbury products you know and love, transformed into delicious baked treats — all dipped and decorated in milk and white chocolate.
    • Pillsbury Cinnamon Roll Pops coated in white chocolate and sprinkles
    • Pillsbury Grands! Buttermilk Biscuit Doughnut Holes with coconut pineapple cream filling
    • Pillsbury Crescent Roll Pinwheels with bright pink chocolate ganache
    • Chocolate Covered Strawberries

These fresh baked bouquets smell just as good as flowers — and taste a whole lot better — but you need to act quickly because these won’t last long. Pillsbury Brunch Bouquets are available while supplies last for pre-order from Chick%27N+Jones+via+DoorDash starting on Wednesday, May 10 for $20 each (not including applicable taxes or fees). The Miami delivery and pick-up orders will be fulfilled on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, from 12-8 p.m. EDT.

“Pillsbury and the Doughboy are synonymous with baking up family memories, so creating limited-edition Brunch Bouquets for Mother's Day felt like the perfect way to celebrate mom, and all the beloved mother-figures in our lives, with the most delicious bouquet they'll ever receive," says Tiffany Seelen, Senior Manager, Brand Experience, Pillsbury.

You can replicate The Doughboy’s Simply Sweet Brunch Bouquet at home with easy DIY instructions from Jones available at Pillsbury.com%2FBrunchBouquet. With the DIY guide, brand fans can easily bake up their own Mother’s Day masterpiece bouquet in their kitchen using simple Pillsbury recipes and products. Even if you don’t make the full bouquet, these individual recipes, like the Cinnamon+Roll+Roses, are a great Mother’s Day treat!​

For more information on Pillsbury products, recipes, and updates from the Doughboy, please visit Pillsbury.com and follow %40Pillsbury on Instagram and Facebook.

About General Mills
General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

About Amaris Jones
Chef Jones spent her life honing the perfect iteration of the modern soul food concept. Between her talents of fusing family recipes, her ability to throw a party, and always being the consummate hostess, you can find the chef curating guest chef dinners and catering events throughout South Florida and around the globe. In 2021, Chef Jones opened Chick’N Jones, a fast casual chef driven concept located inside Time Out Market Miami. She was also recently appointed Chef at Large by Marcus Samuelsson for Red Rooster Overtown. Throughout her career, she has landed catering gigs with the NFL, NBA, American Express, Chase Bank, Pérez Art Museum Miami, and Art Basel. Her cuisine has been featured in media outlets such as BET, CBS, Complex Media, First We Feast, Fuse Network, GQ Magazine, HuffPost, Miami Magazine, Miami Herald, W Magazine and many more.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230504005158r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005158/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.