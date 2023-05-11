Hilton Grand Vacations Recognized with Three Prestigious Honors From Stevie® American Business Awards

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Hilton+Grand+Vacations+Inc. (

NYSE:HGV, Financial), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, has been recognized with three Stevie® Awards in the 21st+Annual+American+Business+Awards%26reg%3B. Due to its continued outstanding achievements in the industry, HGV has received a Gold Stevie® award in the “Company of the Year – Hospitality & Leisure” category for the fourth consecutive year.

HGV has distinguished itself as a leader in corporate citizenship through an ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities it calls home. For this work, it has been recognized with a Silver Stevie® award for “Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility.” The honor highlights the company’s success through its corporate social responsibility platform, HGV Serves, which creates impactful, positive change for underserved communities. The company’s volunteer efforts and initiatives are driven by four philanthropic pillars that serve as the foundation to the HGV Serves platform: disaster relief, homelessness, veterans and youth development.

The company’s senior director of corporate communications, Lauren George, has also earned a Silver Stevie® award for “Communications Professional of the Year.” She was recognized for enhancing HGV’s reputation and brand awareness.

“Each and every day I am amazed by the hard work and dedication of our team members who go above and beyond to deliver exceptional vacation experiences for our owners and guests,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO at Hilton Grand Vacations. “It’s a privilege to once again receive Gold for Company of the Year and celebrate the phenomenal achievements of our team member, Lauren George. These awards are a testament to everything our team members do and their strong commitment to HGV.”

“It is a true honor to receive recognition from the Stevie® Awards for our corporate social responsibility efforts,” said Pablo Brizi, executive vice president, chief human resources officer & corporate affairs at Hilton Grand Vacations. “As a company, we extend our passion for serving beyond our properties to better the world in which we live and work in. We are thankful for the communities who welcome us with open arms and look forward to continue growing our CSR efforts around the world.”

The 21st+Annual+American+Business+Awards%26reg%3B, organized by the Stevie® Awards, honor and recognize the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals in the U.S. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, and more than 240 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie® Award winners. Winners will be celebrated during an awards banquet and ceremony on June 13, 2023.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (

NYSE:HGV, Financial) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 19 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 515,000 Club Members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.hgv.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230503006045r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503006045/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.