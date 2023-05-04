PR Newswire

Spanish Language FAST Channel Launches on TelevisaUnivision's Streaming Platform

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM), the premier independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast audiences, announced today that its popular streaming channel The Bob Ross Channel en Español has launched today on ViX as a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel in the U.S. and Latin America excluding Brazil. Owned by TelevisaUnivision, ViX is the leading Spanish-language streaming service in the world.

The channel will offer the delightful programming from Cinedigm's successful English-language The Bob Ross Channel, which is fueled by "The Joy of Painting" - the long-running series featuring the beloved artist that has long entertained viewers. The channel, which is dubbed in Spanish, offers audiences the opportunity to learn painting techniques and enjoy Bob Ross's soothing voice and calming demeanor, which have made him a beloved figure around the world.

"The Bob Ross Channel has been a stalworth among viewers of Cinedigm's networks – it has consistently driven loyal viewership for us since 2020, said David Chu, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Cinedigm Networks. "With such continued demand for this show, we are intent on broadening the reach of this seminal series by localizing it for a Spanish-speaking audience. We are confident that The Bob Ross Channel en Español will captivate a whole new audience across the US & Latin America and resonate with ViX's Spanish-speaking audience."

This is the newest distribution partner for the channel, which launched its Spanish-language version in June 2022 on The Roku Channel, and is available in English across several popular streaming platforms.

Watch the channel now: https://vix.com/es-es/canales/estilo-de-vida/channel-callsign-Z134

ABOUT ViX

ViX is the first large-scale streaming service to exclusively serve the Spanish-speaking world. Owned by TelevisaUnivision, ViX celebrates Latin cultures and Spanish-speaking storytellers with an unprecedented 75,000 hours of free and paid premium content across genres including movies, comedy series, novelas, drama series, and children's content, as well as live news and sports. Tapping into more than 300,000 hours of TelevisaUnivision's content library and robust IP vault, the global streaming service illuminates Spanish-language entertainment by pushing boundaries and igniting joy with its unparalleled content. ViX includes two tiers – a free tier and a premium-subscription based tier – all in one app. Giving subscribers access to the broadest, most premium Spanish-language content ever offered in streaming, ViX's premium tier delivers up to 7,000 hours of live sports, and over 70 ViX Original series and movies in its first year.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

