Cinedigm and ViX Reach Agreement for The Bob Ross Channel en Español

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2023

Spanish Language FAST Channel Launches on TelevisaUnivision's Streaming Platform

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM), the premier independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast audiences, announced today that its popular streaming channel The Bob Ross Channel en Español has launched today on ViX as a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel in the U.S. and Latin America excluding Brazil. Owned by TelevisaUnivision, ViX is the leading Spanish-language streaming service in the world.

Cinedigm_Logo.jpg

The channel will offer the delightful programming from Cinedigm's successful English-language The Bob Ross Channel, which is fueled by "The Joy of Painting" - the long-running series featuring the beloved artist that has long entertained viewers. The channel, which is dubbed in Spanish, offers audiences the opportunity to learn painting techniques and enjoy Bob Ross's soothing voice and calming demeanor, which have made him a beloved figure around the world.

"The Bob Ross Channel has been a stalworth among viewers of Cinedigm's networks – it has consistently driven loyal viewership for us since 2020, said David Chu, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Cinedigm Networks. "With such continued demand for this show, we are intent on broadening the reach of this seminal series by localizing it for a Spanish-speaking audience. We are confident that The Bob Ross Channel en Español will captivate a whole new audience across the US & Latin America and resonate with ViX's Spanish-speaking audience."

This is the newest distribution partner for the channel, which launched its Spanish-language version in June 2022 on The Roku Channel, and is available in English across several popular streaming platforms.

Watch the channel now: https://vix.com/es-es/canales/estilo-de-vida/channel-callsign-Z134

ABOUT ViX
ViX is the first large-scale streaming service to exclusively serve the Spanish-speaking world. Owned by TelevisaUnivision, ViX celebrates Latin cultures and Spanish-speaking storytellers with an unprecedented 75,000 hours of free and paid premium content across genres including movies, comedy series, novelas, drama series, and children's content, as well as live news and sports. Tapping into more than 300,000 hours of TelevisaUnivision's content library and robust IP vault, the global streaming service illuminates Spanish-language entertainment by pushing boundaries and igniting joy with its unparalleled content. ViX includes two tiers – a free tier and a premium-subscription based tier – all in one app. Giving subscribers access to the broadest, most premium Spanish-language content ever offered in streaming, ViX's premium tier delivers up to 7,000 hours of live sports, and over 70 ViX Original series and movies in its first year.

ABOUT CINEDIGM
For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

PRESS CONTACTS FOR CIDM:

Matt Biscuiti - The Lippin Group for Cinedigm
[email protected]

Julie Milstead
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA90176&sd=2023-05-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cinedigm-and-vix-reach-agreement-for-the-bob-ross-channel-en-espanol-301815924.html

SOURCE Cinedigm Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA90176&Transmission_Id=202305041000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA90176&DateId=20230504
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.