LEGGETT & PLATT ANNOUNCES 4.5% DIVIDEND INCREASE

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CARTHAGE, Mo., May 4, 2023

CARTHAGE, Mo., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Increased second quarter dividend by $.02, or 4.5%, to $.46 per share
  • Indicated dividend yield is 5.7%
  • Annual dividends have increased for 52 consecutive years

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $.46 per share for the second quarter, an increase of $.02 per share or 4.5% versus the dividend declared in the second quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on July 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2023.

At an annual indicated dividend of $1.84 per share, the yield is 5.7%, based upon yesterday's closing stock price of $32.25 per share. Leggett & Platt has increased its annual dividend for 52 consecutive years and possesses one of the highest yields among the Dividend Kings.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 140-year-old Company is comprised of 15 business units, approximately 20,000 employees, and 135 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or [email protected]
Susan R. McCoy, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Cassie J. Branscum, Senior Director of Investor Relations
Kolina A. Talbert, Manager of Investor Relations

Leggett__Platt_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG90730&sd=2023-05-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leggett--platt-announces-4-5-dividend-increase-301816188.html

SOURCE Leggett & Platt

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG90730&Transmission_Id=202305041018PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG90730&DateId=20230504
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.