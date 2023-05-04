PR Newswire

May 4, 2023

Increased second quarter dividend by $.02 , or 4.5%, to $.46 per share

, or 4.5%, to per share Indicated dividend yield is 5.7%

Annual dividends have increased for 52 consecutive years

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $.46 per share for the second quarter, an increase of $.02 per share or 4.5% versus the dividend declared in the second quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on July 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2023.

At an annual indicated dividend of $1.84 per share, the yield is 5.7%, based upon yesterday's closing stock price of $32.25 per share. Leggett & Platt has increased its annual dividend for 52 consecutive years and possesses one of the highest yields among the Dividend Kings.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 140-year-old Company is comprised of 15 business units, approximately 20,000 employees, and 135 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.

