HAVERTYS SAYS 'THANK YOU' FOR 25 YEARS IN THE GREATER D.C. AREA WITH NEW ART COLLECTION FOR LOCALS

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2023

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HAVERTYS FURNITURE (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) today announced their celebration of serving the greater Washington, D.C. area for 25 years.

To recognize the milestone, Havertys is saying a special 'thank you' to locals by making a curated art collection available in their eight greater D.C. area showrooms only.

Known for "Furnishing Happiness," the furniture retailer is thrilled to offer eight thoughtfully curated art pieces that pay homage to the greater D.C. area and life there. From blue crabs to St. Michaels, a city map to the Jefferson Memorial and the Shenandoah Valley, area residents will surely recognize their favorite parts of the greater D.C. area in each unique work.

Steve Burdette, Havertys' President, said: "We're thrilled to commemorate a quarter-of-a-century as a member of this vibrant community with artwork that celebrates all the wonderful things about getting to call this area home. We've loved being involved here for so many years, and we hope that everyone who is lucky enough to live here will relate to each of the selected pieces on a personal level."

The curated collection is available now in Havertys' greater D.C. area stores.

About Havertys
Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 123 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.

SOURCE Havertys

