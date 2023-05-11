The Village of Justice, Illinois Signs Agreement with Viper Networks for Apollo Smart Poles and LED Smart Lights

15 minutes ago
TROY, Mich., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), an emerging international manufacturer of LED Street Light products and integrated Smart Cities systems and solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a second agreement with the Village of Justice, Illinois to install the company's Apollo Smart Light poles and Smart Lights throughout the village. As Viper Networks’ second major project in the Greater Chicago area, the first phase will include the installation of ten (10) smart poles and 225 LED smart streetlights and components, including Luminaire, Smart Grid Controller, advanced IOT sensors, and Mobile WiFi.

As Viper Networks continues to win major projects in the Greater Chicago Metro Area, the Company is well situated to achieve the 1,500 to 2,000 Smart LED Light poles and 6,4000 Smart Street Lights throughout the Greater Metro Chicago area by 2025.

These agreements come on the heels of the historic $1.2 trillion dollar Infrastructure Bill passed by the Biden Administration in 2021 and the more recent Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which authorized $391 billion in spending on energy and climate change.

With these funds and grants now readily available, the City of Palos Hills and Village of Justice are proactively addressing their current and future infrastructure needs. From adjusting street lighting to incorporating new sensing technologies and data analytics for smarter transportation to providing improved communication through free public Wi-Fi and enhanced security and traffic mitigation; all while reducing the environmental footprint and creating new revenue streams.

Viper Networks will invest substantial funds in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with periodic state grants covering the City of Palos Hills’ cost, as well as the cost for other cities throughout the southwest Cook County Chicago Metro Area and beyond.

Global Sustainable Initiative, Inc. of Chicago is working with Viper Networks to establish Public Private Partnerships with local government entities to help secure a continuing flow of grants and private investments for the projects.

Farid Shouekani, CEO of Viper Networks, commented: “All parties have done a great amount of due diligence over the last two years regarding critical infrastructure planned upgrades and Viper Networks Apollo LED Street Lights, Smart Pole technology and Smart Cities systems. With agreements in place with these two key communities Viper Networks expect to secure 15 million in grants from the State of Illinois to complement 45 million investment from Viper Networks and Partners through the Public Private Partnership.”

ABOUT VIPER NETWORKS, INC.

As one of the earliest companies to adopt VOIP (Voice-Over-Internet-Protocol) in the United States, today Viper Networks is a premier telecommunications and network engineering solution provider in the field of Smart Street Lights and Smart Poles technology.

With IoT (Internet of Things) sensors integration through the implementations of Smart Cities and Smart Grid technology solutions, the Company incorporates wireless communication, mobile networks, broadband technology, Wi-Fi and various embedded technologies for engineered solutions with comprehensive hardware/software integration.

For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com or follow [email protected]

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this release which are not historical are forward-looking and include statements regarding beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Media/ Investor Relations Contact: SAG Equity Group / 407.444.5959

