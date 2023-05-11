BrainChip+Holdings+Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event- based, neuromorphic AI IP, invites you to participate in the upcoming Arm Tech Talk “AI at the Edge: Going Cloudless with Arm and BrainChip” May 9, 2023 at 8 a.m. PDT

This Tech Talk will highlight the ease of deploying best-in-class power efficient AI combining BrainChip's Akida Neuromorphic AI processor with the Arm Cortex-M family, including the Arm Cortex-M85. The presentation is designed to showcase the disruptive potential of this combined platform, to create compelling, cloudless Edge AI solutions for advanced vision, video object detection and preventative critical healthcare, that until now haven’t been able to be deployed at the edge.

“Our collaboration with Arm is set to unlock the next generation of intelligent edge devices with unprecedented levels of performance and functionality,” said Rob Telson, BrainChip Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships. “We look forward to joining Arm on their Tech Talk presentation and educate listeners how Akida and the Arm Cortex-M85 will deliver capabilities not previously possible.”

This talk is part of the Arm+Tech+Talk+Series. Those interested in participating in the Arm/BrainChip presentation may register at https%3A%2F%2Farmltd.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2F1016818306299%2FWN_8IAWVClmSdqdbuLZnAGbkQ%23%2Fregistration

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.twitter.com%2FBrainChip_inc+%0A

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2F7792006

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005516/en/