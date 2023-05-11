Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference, May 9-11, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In connection with the conference, there will be an online webcast of the Company’s presentation available on the Company’s website starting at 12:00 p.m. Central Time / 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the “Investors” link. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of March 31, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 250 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,100 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,000 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005735/en/