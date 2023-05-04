Sonovia's Breakthrough Green Technology to be used in Denim Development

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 4, 2023

Sonovia's Dyeing Technology Reduces Textile Industry Water Waste by 85%; Kering Group Partnership to Revolutionize Textile Industry

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Israeli company Sonovia (TASE: SONO), in a partnership with Italian denim developer PureDenim has signed an agreement with French luxury group Kering to develop and install Sonovia's revolutionary indigo yarn dyeing technology into their denim production lines. Kering, a renowned company that owns several prestigious fashion houses, has been seeking to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 40%.

Sonovia.jpg

Traditional indigo yarn dyeing processes are water intensive requiring on average 60,000 liters of water per process, and rely on polluting chemicals such as hydrosulfite. Sonovia's D(y)ENIM indigo yarn dyeing ultrasound technology dramatically reduces the usage of water in the textile dyeing process by up to 85%, and is 100% hydrosulfite free.

The agreement with Kering to appraise Sonovia's technology for their denim production is a transformational shift that moves the world of fashion away from the industries water consumption, chemical waste, and energy expenditure.

With jeans being one of the most widely worn articles of clothing around the world, Sonovia's D(y)ENIM indigo yarn dyeing tech is set to markedly impact the sustainability of one of the world's most polluting industries by greatly reducing denim manufacturing pollution. Sonovia and PureDenim have been working together since early 2022 on the development and scale-up of the D(y)ENIM technology.

Gigi Caccia, CEO and owner of PureDenim, says that "Sonovia's technology is the ultimate step towards near-zero-impact indigo dyeing. Having forward-looking partners like Sonovia and Kering gives us courage to take on challenges that until yesterday seemed unattainable."

Roy Hirsch, Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Sonovia affirms: "This agreement with Kering, who are of the most recognized luxury brands in the world, is confirmation that Sonovia's indigo dyeing technology is the future technology for the textile industry. The agreement will revolutionize the textile industry and increase sustainability in the fashion world."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2069924/Sonovia_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2069923/PureDenim_Logo.jpg

PureDenim.jpg

For additional information:

Roy Hirsch
Chief Business Officer, Sonovia
[email protected]

Gigi Caccia
Owner and CEO, PureDenim
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN90873&sd=2023-05-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonovias-breakthrough-green-technology-to-be-used-in-denim-development-301816260.html

SOURCE Sonovia Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN90873&Transmission_Id=202305041123PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN90873&DateId=20230504
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.