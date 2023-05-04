Quartz Engine Oil - The Official Engine Oil of The New York Red Bulls Soccer Team

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LINDEN, N.J., May 4, 2023

LINDEN, N.J., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies has announced a partnership with Quartz Engine Oil establishing the designation of the "Official Engine Oil of the New York Red Bulls".

Total_Energies_Logo.jpg

The partnership will be the first for Quartz Engine Oil with a Major League Soccer (MLS) team. Additionally, the partnership will include in-arena digital assets, team radio broadcast, "Lade Out Podcast" and hospitality. Also, Quartz Engine Oil will have on-site activation at various games in the pregame BULLevard experiential area and post-game outside Red Bull Arena.

A word from TotalEnergies and New York Red Bulls

"We are thrilled to become the Official Engine Oil for the New York Red Bulls.This partnership is a perfect fit for us as both Quartz Engine Oil and the New York Red Bulls are known for their exceptional performance and reliability," according to President for TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Franck Bagouet.

"We are pleased to welcome Quartz Engine Oil as our club's newest marketing partner," said Joe Stetson, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, New York Red Bulls. "We look forward to extending their renowned and respected brand to our loyal fans and supporters."

About Quartz Engine Oil

Quartz deals with the demands of a diversified customer base every day. From motorsports teams and top racers to real-life experts, such as manufacturers and mechanics, our oil is tailored to meet all customer needs. Quartz engineers have capitalized on 70 years of experience to design formulas with unprecedented molecular interactions. Each product contains specific hyperactive molecules that create the desired effect: Quartz series are empowered with the newest technologies. Thanks to a long history of bold R&D, our Quartz engine oils exceed even the most demanding requirements of car manufacturers. Quartz products are tested and approved by Major Automobile Manufacturers (Original Equipment Manufacturers – OEMs). These product approvals are the official guarantee proving that Quartz products are 100% compatible with the equipment and technology of these related manufacturers. Quartz engine oils not only enhance engine cleanliness, boost engine protection but also improve fuel efficiency.

About TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc.

TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a part of the Americas Division for the Marketing & Services Branch of the TotalEnergies Company. We are very proud of the global heritage of our parent company, TotalEnergies, the fourth largest oil and gas company in the world. TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc. operates through several business lines representative of the TotalEnergies Company. The business lines include products such as: Hi-Perf Motorcycle Engine Oil, Quartz Engine Oil, Rubia Heavy Duty Engine Oil, Kleenmold Glass Lubricants, and TotalEnergies Industrial Lubricants.

About the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies' Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and services—petroleum products, biofuels, charging and related services for electric vehicles, gas for road and maritime transportation—to support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 8 million customers visit our 16,000 service-stations all over the world. As the world's number four in lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial, and maritime sectors. And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales forces, our international logistics network and our diverse offering. We operate in 107 countries, where our 31,000 employees stand close to all of our customers.

About New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls are one of 29 teams in Major League Soccer (MLS). RBNY, one of the ten charter clubs of MLS, have competed in the league since its founding in 1996. The Red Bulls play home matches at Red Bull Arena (RBA) in Harrison, New Jersey. The three-time MLS Supporters' Shield Winners are owned by the Austrian beverage company Red Bull for which the team is named. The New York Red Bulls offer one of the nation's premier youth soccer development programs, from local soccer partnerships across New York and New Jersey to Regional Development Schools and the Red Bulls Academy teams.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TotalEnergies_Marketing_USA__New_York_Red_Bulls_and_Quartz_Engine_Oil_Official_Partners.jpg

TotalEnergies_Marketing_USA__QUARTZ_ENGINE_OIL_RGB__Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY85050&sd=2023-05-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quartz-engine-oil--the-official-engine-oil-of-the-new-york-red-bulls-soccer-team-301816281.html

SOURCE TotalEnergies Marketing USA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY85050&Transmission_Id=202305041136PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY85050&DateId=20230504
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.