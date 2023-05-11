Duke Energy Providing $145,000 in Grants To Support Communities Affected by Storm Devastation

18 minutes ago
  • American Red Cross and community relief groups will receive funds from the Duke Energy Foundation and Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions

    • PLANFIELD, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / The Duke Energy Foundation is giving $120,000 in grants to Indiana non-profit organizations that have responded to the severe damage from the March 31-April 1 violent storm and tornadoes.

    Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy dedicated to renewables, is also contributing $25,000 to a west central Indiana community where it operates.

    "Severe weather can be devasting for a community," said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar. "It happens with little warning but can have long-term effects. Cleanup and restoration from the recent storms will take months, but these are strong communities that will rebound. This is a time of great need, and these organizations are delivering a critical service."

    The grants are going to:

    • Red Cross of Evansville, for relief in Sullivan, Johnson, Morgan and Monroe counties - $50,000
      The Red Cross has delivered general relief, including shelters, mobile feeding operations, mental health counseling and funds for those whose homes were destroyed or are uninhabitable and who need assistance with alternative housing.
    • Wabash Community Foundation - $25,000
      The Wabash Community Foundation has created an emergency and disaster relief fund to support recovery and relief efforts in Sullivan County. The fund provides an avenue for those wishing to contribute and will support immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts for those affected by the storms in Sullivan County.
    • Salvation Army of Sullivan County - $20,000
      The Salvation Army has delivered meals to more than 1,200 individuals affected by the storm, and the organization needs to replenish its food and basic supplies such as blankets and pillows.
    • Churches in Mission in Morgan County - $10,000
      The Martinsville organization is providing hot meals, short-term hotel stays, rent and utility assistance services to residents in need.
    • Community Service Center of Morgan County - WellSpring Center - $10,000
      The nine-unit homeless shelter serving Martinsville and Morgan County needs to replenish its food pantry and respond to a request for food that has dramatically increased since the storm.
    • Our Father Arms Food Pantry in Sullivan County - $10,000
      The organization is providing food and basic needs to those affected. The pantry's building also sustained damage in the storm and needs repair.
    • Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency - $10,000
      The scale of the disaster has created a need for additional personal protective equipment, including hats, vests, gloves and radios.
    • United Way of Johnson County - $10,000
      The local United Way is assisting individuals with food purchases and temporary rent and utility assistance. The organization will also be there for the long haul to help those who will need more assistance following emergency relief.

    Duke Energy Indiana

    Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 890,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

    Duke Energy Foundation

    The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/Foundation.

