MENLO PARK, Calif., May 4, 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been honored with the Compliance & Privacy Trailblazer award in the fourth annual Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. The award recognizes companies that deliver innovative solutions or services and are distinguished leaders in driving holistic or end-to-end Microsoft compliance or privacy strategy with their customers.

We're honored to be recognized by Microsoft as a proven premier security and compliance service provider.

"We're honored to be recognized by Microsoft as a proven premier security and compliance service provider helping organizations become more effective and efficient while managing regulatory requirements with leading Microsoft technologies," said Tom Andreesen, global Microsoft alliance managing director, Protiviti. "Our deep risk and controls heritage, combined with our strong industry focus and implementation expertise, enable us to provide optimal industry-specific results and accelerate adoption of Microsoft capabilities at clients of varying complexity and global reach."

Award winners were honored among a global field of industry leaders that demonstrated excellence across security, identity, management, compliance and privacy during the past 12 months. At the Microsoft Security Excellence 2023 Awards, held recently in San Francisco, Microsoft announced award winners in 11 categories honoring companies as trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers.

"It is my privilege to acknowledge this year's Microsoft Security Excellence awards recipients, who continually inspire us with their commitment to building a safer world for all," said Vasu Jakkal, CVP (corporate vice president), Microsoft Security. "Their solutions, services, innovative spirit, and customer focus are integral to this goal. Security is a team sport, and we are proud to partner with our MISA community. My warmest congratulations to all the awardees."

MISA (Microsoft Intelligent Security Association) was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs and MSSPs to work to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. In conjunction with Microsoft Stakeholders, MISA members voted on the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, giving them a chance to recognize the efforts of their peers and their commitment to making the world a more secure place.

Protiviti provides impactful compliance and privacy solutions for organizations around the world, including several in the public sector. The firm's extensive experience in compliance protocols and government data environments enable it to ensure ethical and responsible practices, protect stakeholders' interests, and promote long-term sustainability. As a member of the Microsoft Solutions Partner program, Protiviti provides innovative solutions built on a core foundation of security, compliance and identity. Protiviti's global team of certified Microsoft experts and MVPs work closely with Microsoft to provide comprehensive, differentiated solutions that deliver significant value to a variety of organizations.

Data Protection and Compliance Webinar Offered
Protiviti will host a complimentary webinar discussing "Enhanced Data Protection and Compliance with Microsoft" at 10:00 a.m. PDT on May 18, 2023. To register for this webinar, click here.

About Protiviti
Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, legal, HR, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Editor's note: Protiviti photo available upon request.

SOURCE Protiviti

