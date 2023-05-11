NLS Pharmaceutics Presents Latest Clinical and Preclinical Data at SLEEP 2023

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
  • Oral presentation sharing significant phase 2 results of Mazindol ER in Adults with Narcolepsy Type 1 and Type 2
  • Five abstracts demonstrating NLS focus on and investment in hypersomnia disorders and rare and complex neurologic diseases

    • ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:NLSP, NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, today announced it will present clinical data for the lead compound, Mazindol ER, as well as preclinical data on its pipeline compound, NLS-4, at SLEEP 2023, the annual meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the Sleep Research Society (SRS), which is being held from June 3 - 7, 2023, in Indianapolis.

    NLS Pharmaceutics' will present four posters highlighting data from the recently completed Phase 2 multi-center U.S. clinical study evaluating Mazindol ER, a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial Orexin-2 Receptor agonist, in adult patients suffering from narcolepsy that met its primary endpoint with high statistical significance and demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. In addition, NLS will present preclinical data on NLS-4, an alpha-1 adrenergic receptor agonist, a wake-promoting agent associated with fatigue recovery and hypersomnolence reduction.

    "As previously announced, once-daily Mazindol ER shows potential to meet the unmet needs of narcolepsy patients." commented Dr. George Apostol, Chief Medical Officer, adding "We look forward to sharing extensive data from our Phase 2 clinical trial as well as data from our lead pipeline compound, NLS-4, in Indianapolis at SLEEP 2023 as we prepare to commence our Phase 3 program for Mazindol ER this summer."

    Details of NLS Pharmaceutics' Research Presentations are as follows:

    Oral Presentation:

    Title: Clinician and Patient Global Impression in a Phase 2 Study of Mazindol (NLS-1021) in Adults with Narcolepsy Type 1 and Type 2
    Date: June 5, 2023, 11:15 - 11:30am EDT
    Oral Presentation: Russel Rosenberg, PhD, Chief Science Officer & CEO, NeuroTrials Research
    Authors: Richard Bogan, Thomas Stern, Bruce Corser, Daniel Garber, Jennifer Franco, Eric Konofal, George Apostol, Anne Marie Morse, Clete Kushida, Michael Thorpy, Russell Rosenberg

    Mazindol Posters:

    Title: Functional Outcomes of Sleep Questionnaire in a phase 2 study of mazindol ER in narcolepsy
    Date: June 6, 2023, 12:00 - 1:15pm
    Authors: Richard Bogan, Thomas Stern, Bruce Corser, Daniel Garber, Jennifer Franco, Eric Konofal, George Apostol, Anne-Marie Morse, Russell Rosenberg, Michael Thorpy, Clete Kushida
    Poster Board Number: 327

    Title: Long-term efficacy on cataplexy attacks and excessive daytime sleepiness in open-label extension study (NLS-1022) of mazindol ER
    Date: June 6, 2023, 12:00 - 1:15pm
    Authors: Thomas Stern, Bruce Corser, Daniel Garber, Richard Bogan, Jennifer Franco, Eric Konofal, George Apostol, Russell Rosenberg, Anne-Marie Morse, Michael Thorpy, Clete Kushida
    Poster Board Number: 329

    Title: A four-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2 study of mazindol ER in the treatment of narcolepsy
    Date: June 6, 2023, 5:00 - 6:00pm
    Authors: Bruce Corser, Daniel Garber, Thomas Stern, Richard Bogan, Eric Konofal, Jennifer Franco, George Apostol, Anne Marie Morse, Russell Rosenberg, Clete Kushida, Michael Thorpy
    Poster Board Number: 328

    NLS-4 Posters:

    Title: Effects of NLS-4 (Lauflumide) and modafinil in a rat model of circadian rhythm and chronic severe fatigue
    Date: June 5, 2023, 12:00 - 1:15pm
    Authors: Jean-Charles Bizot, Fabienne Massé, Julie Combeau, Norinne Lacerda-Queiroz, Sabrina David, Laurent Benel, George Apostol, Eric Konofal
    Poster Board Number: 57

    About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

    NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:NLSP) is a global development-stage biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system, or CNS, disorders, who have unmet medical needs. Headquartered in Switzerland and founded in 2015, NLS is led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and commercializing product candidates. For more information, please visit www.nlspharma.com.

    For additional information:

    Marianne Lambertson (investors & media)
    NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.
    +1 239.682.8500
    [email protected]
    www.nlspharmaceutics.com

    SOURCE: NLS Pharmaceutics AG



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/752824/NLS-Pharmaceutics-Presents-Latest-Clinical-and-Preclinical-Data-at-SLEEP-2023

    img.ashx?id=752824

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.