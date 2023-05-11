Oral presentation sharing significant phase 2 results of Mazindol ER in Adults with Narcolepsy Type 1 and Type 2

Five abstracts demonstrating NLS focus on and investment in hypersomnia disorders and rare and complex neurologic diseases

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:NLSP, NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, today announced it will present clinical data for the lead compound, Mazindol ER, as well as preclinical data on its pipeline compound, NLS-4, at SLEEP 2023, the annual meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the Sleep Research Society (SRS), which is being held from June 3 - 7, 2023, in Indianapolis.

NLS Pharmaceutics' will present four posters highlighting data from the recently completed Phase 2 multi-center U.S. clinical study evaluating Mazindol ER, a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial Orexin-2 Receptor agonist, in adult patients suffering from narcolepsy that met its primary endpoint with high statistical significance and demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. In addition, NLS will present preclinical data on NLS-4, an alpha-1 adrenergic receptor agonist, a wake-promoting agent associated with fatigue recovery and hypersomnolence reduction.

"As previously announced, once-daily Mazindol ER shows potential to meet the unmet needs of narcolepsy patients." commented Dr. George Apostol, Chief Medical Officer, adding "We look forward to sharing extensive data from our Phase 2 clinical trial as well as data from our lead pipeline compound, NLS-4, in Indianapolis at SLEEP 2023 as we prepare to commence our Phase 3 program for Mazindol ER this summer."

Details of NLS Pharmaceutics' Research Presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation:

Title: Clinician and Patient Global Impression in a Phase 2 Study of Mazindol (NLS-1021) in Adults with Narcolepsy Type 1 and Type 2

Date: June 5, 2023, 11:15 - 11:30am EDT

Oral Presentation: Russel Rosenberg, PhD, Chief Science Officer & CEO, NeuroTrials Research

Authors: Richard Bogan, Thomas Stern, Bruce Corser, Daniel Garber, Jennifer Franco, Eric Konofal, George Apostol, Anne Marie Morse, Clete Kushida, Michael Thorpy, Russell Rosenberg

Mazindol Posters:

Title: Functional Outcomes of Sleep Questionnaire in a phase 2 study of mazindol ER in narcolepsy

Date: June 6, 2023, 12:00 - 1:15pm

Authors: Richard Bogan, Thomas Stern, Bruce Corser, Daniel Garber, Jennifer Franco, Eric Konofal, George Apostol, Anne-Marie Morse, Russell Rosenberg, Michael Thorpy, Clete Kushida

Poster Board Number: 327

Title: Long-term efficacy on cataplexy attacks and excessive daytime sleepiness in open-label extension study (NLS-1022) of mazindol ER

Date: June 6, 2023, 12:00 - 1:15pm

Authors: Thomas Stern, Bruce Corser, Daniel Garber, Richard Bogan, Jennifer Franco, Eric Konofal, George Apostol, Russell Rosenberg, Anne-Marie Morse, Michael Thorpy, Clete Kushida

Poster Board Number: 329

Title: A four-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2 study of mazindol ER in the treatment of narcolepsy

Date: June 6, 2023, 5:00 - 6:00pm

Authors: Bruce Corser, Daniel Garber, Thomas Stern, Richard Bogan, Eric Konofal, Jennifer Franco, George Apostol, Anne Marie Morse, Russell Rosenberg, Clete Kushida, Michael Thorpy

Poster Board Number: 328

NLS-4 Posters:

Title: Effects of NLS-4 (Lauflumide) and modafinil in a rat model of circadian rhythm and chronic severe fatigue

Date: June 5, 2023, 12:00 - 1:15pm

Authors: Jean-Charles Bizot, Fabienne Massé, Julie Combeau, Norinne Lacerda-Queiroz, Sabrina David, Laurent Benel, George Apostol, Eric Konofal

Poster Board Number: 57

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:NLSP) is a global development-stage biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system, or CNS, disorders, who have unmet medical needs. Headquartered in Switzerland and founded in 2015, NLS is led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and commercializing product candidates. For more information, please visit www.nlspharma.com.

