LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Spago Nanomedical ( STO:SPAGO.ST, Financial)( FRA:7UX.F, Financial) Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) announces today that principal investigator Dr Ligita Jokubkiene is participating in the 15th World Congress on Endometriosis scientific conference where she will present observations from the ongoing phase IIa clinical study SPAGOPIX-02 evaluating the contrast agent SN132D in endometriosis.

In the presentation, entitled "Performance of the novel intravenous contrast agent SN132D in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in detecting deep endometriosis lesions: initial results of a Phase IIa clinical trial SPAGOPIX-02", it is stated that endometriosis is an undertreated disease in great need of improved diagnostic methods. Observations from patients examined so far may indicate contrast enhancement of deep lesions (deep endometriosis) and support further study recruitment.

SPAGOPIX-02 is an open-label, proof-of-concept study to evaluate the safety and MRI-enhancing properties of SN132D in patients with suspected endometriosis. The recruitment of remaining patients in the study continues and preliminary results are expected as planned around mid-year.

The contrast agent SN132D has previously been evaluated in the phase I clinical study SPAGOPIX-01 in patients with confirmed breast cancer. Initial results from the study show that SN132D is well tolerated and provides clear contrast in MRI images of solid tumors in the breast, as well as in the pancreas and liver. Final report of the study is under preparation.

