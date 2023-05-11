LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / The Chemours Company ("Chemours") ( NYSE:CC, Financial), a global chemistry company, and Louisville-based Farnsley Middle School today announced a partnership through the company's Chemours Future of Engineering, Science, Trades, and Technology (ChemFEST) program, to promote early engagement in STEM education in the Louisville community.

The ChemFEST school partnership program is a company-wide effort, designed to champion change toward a more diverse science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) workforce. Through ChemFEST, Chemours is investing in under-resourced middle schools in its footprint communities around the world to ensure that younger students are exposed to STEM education early on. This is critical as research shows that proficiency and interest in STEM are most influential when initiated before students reach high school and begin choosing their courses, and there will be more than 800,000 job openings in STEM-related fields over the next 20 years.

Farnsley Middle School is a Math, Science, and Technology Magnet school that provides a safe environment and encourages lifelong student success. Farnsley is one of the first schools to offer Explore Pathways, a middle school initiative in Jefferson County schools to help students explore different fields and study areas in an engaging, hands-on way to prepare them for their futures.

The ChemFEST school partnership model allows for customization to meet the needs of each partner school and local community. In Louisville, the partnership will support 7th and 8th grade students enrolled in Farnsley's Engineering & Design Explore Pathway, as well as 6th grade students enrolled in the Engineering & Design pathway rotation. Chemours will engage with students in a variety of ways throughout the year, including STEM showcases, after-school events, mentorship programs, science fairs, and more.

On Wednesday, April 12, Farnsley hosted a contract signing celebration with Chemours. During the event, Explore Pathways student ambassadors spoke with members of the Chemours Louisville Works team and Farnsley administrators and educators. The group discussed the importance of inclusion and diversity in STEM professions, how to determine a career path, making the most of the ChemFEST partnership, and more.

"It was great to collaborate with the Explore Pathway student ambassadors and see the excitement among these young and diverse students in STEM education-exactly what we are working to drive through our ChemFEST Program. One part of our discussion that especially resonated with me was the importance of being able to see yourself in the career you want to pursue. It helps you visualize the possibility when you can see someone that looks like you," reflected Ginilia Watson, Chemours Louisville Works Operations Staff Supervisor and ChemFEST Chair. "This kind of representation is incredibly important in marginalized communities - especially as it pertains to increasing diversity in STEM."

"Farnsley staff members are excited to begin this partnership to provide real world STEM experiences for our students," shared Farnsley Middle School Explore Pathways Coach, Charita Kimbrough.

All ChemFEST programs include multi-year financial support as part of Chemours' Corporate Responsibility Commitment goal to invest $50 million to create and sustain vibrant communities. The time, talent, financial resources, and expertise of Chemours and its employees will be used to help meet each school's needs with the goal of engaging and inspiring the next generation of STEM professionals. To learn more about Chemours' ChemFEST school partnership program, visit www.chemours.com/chemfest.

Explore Pathways student ambassadors pose for a group photo alongside representatives from Chemours Louisville Works and Farnsley Middle School.

