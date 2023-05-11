DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTC PINK:GRCU)is pleased to announce significant sales numbers for Marvel Visions, www.marvelvisions.com .

Marvel Specialty Care Services Inc Doing business as Marvel Visions completed the year of 2022 with approximately $452,000 in gross sales with most of the sales deriving from high end glasses. The Quarter 1 financials have $112,000. Marvel Visions is on track for a projected Quarter 2 forecast of $175,000.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. President Robert Keith Tanko said: "We are extremely pleased with Marvel Visions sales numbers as the business has an opportunity to expand to other locations as well in the future."

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is a Holding Company positioned in the health and wellness segment. The company is currently focused on products and services within the agricultural products industry, as permitted by law. It is also providing products and ancillary services in the wellness segment including, but not limited to, products that support vision and mental wellness.

Safe harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Al forward- looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes

in expectations after the date of this press release.

Press Contact:

Alex Leo

302 553 5205

SOURCE: Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/752868/Green-Cures-Botanical-Distribution-Inc-Announces-Significant-Sales-Numbers-for-Marvel-Vision



