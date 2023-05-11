NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / KeyBank

KeyBank announced Seth Keirns has been named Market President in Northern Indiana. In this role, he will help grow KeyBank's community and business presence in the region while continuing to serve as Commercial Banking Leader in Northern Indiana. Keirns reports to Julie Overton, KeyBank's Commercial Banking Leader in Indiana.

A focus of his new role will be working with community partners to coordinate KeyBank's investments and activities in Northern Indiana. He will partner with KeyBank Corporate Responsibility Officer Yvonne Harrington to drive community engagement among the entire Northern Indiana KeyBank team. Since 2017, KeyBank has made community investments supporting low to moderate income individuals and neighborhoods totaling more than $93 million in Northern Indiana. This involves lending for affordable housing, small businesses, mortgage and home improvements as well as transformative philanthropy.

Keirns joined KeyBank in January 2023 as Market President in Fort Wayne, Indiana and has nearly 20 years in banking experience including time spent in finance, credit review, internal audit, relationship management, and private wealth. Previously, he was an Executive Director of middle market banking for JPMorgan Chase in Fort Wayne. Keirns also spent time with Tower Bank & Trust Company and First Financial Bank. Prior to entering the banking industry, he worked in public accounting as a CPA for a big four accounting firm.

Active in the community, Keirns serves as a board member for Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Indiana and on the finance committee for Greater Fort Wayne Inc. He volunteers for Junior Achievement and Big Brothers Big Sisters, and also serves on the finance council at St John the Baptist Parish. Keirns earned his bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Indiana University. He also completed the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.

"Seth's reputation and deep connections in Northern Indiana will be an important asset for our bankers and colleagues, positioning us for continued growth and community engagement," said Overton. "We are thrilled to expand his title from Fort Wayne Market President to Northern Indiana Market President and are excited about the work he will do to enhance KeyBank's already strong position in the region."

Photo: Seth Keirns, KeyBank Market President, Northern Indiana

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/752951/KeyBank-Names-Seth-Keirns-Market-President-in-Northern-Indiana



