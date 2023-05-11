KeyBank Names Seth Keirns Market President in Northern Indiana

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / KeyBank

KeyBank announced Seth Keirns has been named Market President in Northern Indiana. In this role, he will help grow KeyBank's community and business presence in the region while continuing to serve as Commercial Banking Leader in Northern Indiana. Keirns reports to Julie Overton, KeyBank's Commercial Banking Leader in Indiana.

A focus of his new role will be working with community partners to coordinate KeyBank's investments and activities in Northern Indiana. He will partner with KeyBank Corporate Responsibility Officer Yvonne Harrington to drive community engagement among the entire Northern Indiana KeyBank team. Since 2017, KeyBank has made community investments supporting low to moderate income individuals and neighborhoods totaling more than $93 million in Northern Indiana. This involves lending for affordable housing, small businesses, mortgage and home improvements as well as transformative philanthropy.

Keirns joined KeyBank in January 2023 as Market President in Fort Wayne, Indiana and has nearly 20 years in banking experience including time spent in finance, credit review, internal audit, relationship management, and private wealth. Previously, he was an Executive Director of middle market banking for JPMorgan Chase in Fort Wayne. Keirns also spent time with Tower Bank & Trust Company and First Financial Bank. Prior to entering the banking industry, he worked in public accounting as a CPA for a big four accounting firm.

Active in the community, Keirns serves as a board member for Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Indiana and on the finance committee for Greater Fort Wayne Inc. He volunteers for Junior Achievement and Big Brothers Big Sisters, and also serves on the finance council at St John the Baptist Parish. Keirns earned his bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Indiana University. He also completed the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.

"Seth's reputation and deep connections in Northern Indiana will be an important asset for our bankers and colleagues, positioning us for continued growth and community engagement," said Overton. "We are thrilled to expand his title from Fort Wayne Market President to Northern Indiana Market President and are excited about the work he will do to enhance KeyBank's already strong position in the region."

4e6819a2-8326-4291-9ddb-2f42a7f517fe.jpg

Photo: Seth Keirns, KeyBank Market President, Northern Indiana

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: KeyBank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752951/KeyBank-Names-Seth-Keirns-Market-President-in-Northern-Indiana

img.ashx?id=752951

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.