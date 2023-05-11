NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Alkermes' Athlone site was recently shortlisted for gradireland's 17th annual Graduate Recruitment Awards! This award recognizes outstanding graduate intake programs across Ireland.

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

