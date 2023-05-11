SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Informa Markets Engineering announces that Amanda Pedersen, Senior Editor of Medical Device and Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI), has been honored with the Jesse H. Neal Award for "Best Commentary or Blog" for her column, Pedersen's POV. The Neal Awards celebrate excellence in business-to-business journalism and are hosted by the Software & Information Industry Association, a professional organization dedicated to connecting data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies.

MD+DI is an industry-leading media brand serving the medtech industry and is the official media brand of multiple high-profile medical device industry events, including MD&M West, MD&M East, MD&M Minneapolis, MD&M South, BIOMEDevice Boston and BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley. Pedersen's POV showcases Amanda's wisdom and wit through her insightful commentary on an array of topics, ranging from her own health challenges and connections to the medtech industry to thoughts on major medtech moves to the outdated practice of hiring "booth babes" at trade shows. Pedersen's columns spark thought-provoking conversations around medical technology and medical device manufacturing companies, informing the industry on the most up-to-date information.

"I am so fortunate to work for an organization that values and champions my work enough to put it up for this kind of peer recognition. I wouldn't have received this honor if it weren't for the support of my colleagues and management team. I'd especially like to thank Shana Leonard, Jamie Hartford, and of course, Omar Ford, my editor-in-chief and longtime colleague. I think the three of them believed in the potential of Pedersen's POV long before I did," Pedersen said.

The Jesse H. Neal Awards are the most prestigious editorial honors in the field of specialized journalism. Since 1955, the Neal Awards have recognized and rewarded excellence in business media. Neal Awards winners have been instrumental in exposing corruption and conflicts of interest, as well as highlighting major trends, brilliant leadership and innovative strategies.

