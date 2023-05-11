NEW YORK, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP reminds investors that a complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Loyalty Ventures, Inc. common stock (“Loyalty Ventures” or the “Company”) ( LYLTQ) between November 8, 2021 and June 7, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Click Here to Join Investigation.

Loyalty Ventures, a company that operates the AIR MILES Reward Program (the “Program”), was created as the result of a November 2021 spinoff from Alliance Data Systems Corporation (“ADS”). As alleged in the complaint, leading up to the spin-off, ADS touted Loyalty Ventures’ “highly attractive financial profile,” including referencing a number of customers of Loyalty Ventures such as Sobeys Inc., the second-largest supermarket chain in Canada and the second-largest sponsor in the Program.

However, according to the complaint, the truth was revealed before the markets opened on June 8, 2022, when Loyalty Ventures issued a press release announcing that on June 7, 2022 Sobeys provided notice of its intent to exit the Program. Following this news, the price of Loyalty Ventures common stock fell $5.01 per share, more than 45%, from a closing price of $11.03 per share on June 7, 2022 to a closing price of $6.02 per share on June 8, 2022.

Shortly after the Class Period, and just 15 months after Loyalty Ventures became a publicly traded company, on March 9, 2023, Loyalty Ventures filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Further, on March 10, 2023 CEO Charles Horn filed a declaration in support of the bankruptcy petition stating that prior to the spinoff, “Sobeys informed ADS that it was considering exercising its early termination rights and renegotiating or discontinuing its participation in the AIR MILES Reward Program before the expiration of the contract” and that “[t]he threat of Sobeys’s departure or re-pricing loomed throughout 2021 in the lead up to the Spinoff Transaction.”

The complaint alleges that ADS and the other defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that (1) the Program suffered from a lack of investment prior to the spinoff; (2) as a result, Sobeys, one of Loyalty Ventures’ largest customers, had informed Defendants it was considering exercising its early termination rights; (3) the threat of Sobeys’ departure loomed throughout 2021, including in the timeframe leading up to the spinoff; (4) Defendants expected the departure of any single large Sponsor, such as Sobeys, would have a “network effect” on the value of the entire Program; (5) the high leverage and debt service obligations foisted upon Loyalty Ventures, in conjunction with the “network effect” impact on the value of the Air Miles business, threatened the Company’s ability to continue operations; and (6) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

