LivePerson, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in New York, New York, provides conversational mobile and online messaging services to customers. WildHealth is a subsidiary of LivePerson. WildHealth uses algorithms to analyze patients’ genetics and biometrics to provide healthcare advice.

The action alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LivePerson had material weaknesses with its internal controls that it failed to address; (2) LivePerson failed to disclose that Medicare reimbursement for WildHealth had been suspended before September 30, 2022; and (3) as a result, LivePerson’s revenue attributable to WildHealth’s participation in a Medicare demonstration program for the fourth quarter of 2022 was going to be negatively affected.

On February 28, 2023, before market hours, LivePerson announced that it would be unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) on time. On this news, the price of LivePerson stock fell $1.69 per share, or 14.31%, to close at $10.12 per share on February 28, 2023.

On March 6, 2023, before market hours, the Company disclosed that it was reviewing WildHealth’s revenue. The Company further disclosed that it anticipated that its review of WildHealth’s revenue would affect the Company’s revenue because WildHealth had been suspended from participating in the Medicare reimbursement program in November 2022. On this news, the price of LivePerson stock fell $0.81 over the next two trading days, or 7.04%, to close at $10.50 on March 7, 2023.

On March 15, 2023, after market hours, the Company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company disclosed that its total revenue for the fourth quarter decreased by 1% year-over-year. The Company also disclosed that, as of December 31, 2022, the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were not effective. On this news, the price of LivePerson stock fell $5.64, or 57.73%, to close at $4.13 per share on March 16, 2023.

