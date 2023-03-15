PulteGroup Shareholder Files Lawsuit Seeking Details of C-suite Internal Investigation

Company investors seeking a fully transparent release of all investigative documents to shareholders related to oversight of reports of executive's violations of the Company's Code of Ethical Business Conduct

ROCHESTER, Mich., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miller Law Firm P.C. has filed a lawsuit on behalf of shareholders in connection with its investigation of claims of unlawful business practices at PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM).

The lawsuit seeks the transparent release of information from the company to shareholders, pursuant to the Michigan Business Corporations Act, related to its recent internal investigation of questionable behavior by top executives at the company.

The investigation concerns whether PulteGroup and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in unlawful business practices in relation to the oversight of the Board of Directors of PulteGroup.

Reports of violations of the Company's Code of Ethical Business Conduct, due to the use of fake Twitter accounts to harass others by at least one former senior executive, led to that employee's termination from PulteGroup. In addition, the Company subsequently reported the termination of the former Director of Human Resources.

Filed on behalf of PulteGroup shareholder Better Trester, the suit states that Trester requested a release of the internal investigation documents to her on March 15, 2023. However, the company has thus far refused to release the requested information.

The complaint was filed late yesterday at the State of Michigan's 30th Circuit Court in Lansing, where it was assigned to Judge Joyce Draganchuk (Case No. 2023-0277-CB). PulteGroup, headquartered in Atlanta, is incorporated in Michigan, with its registered office in East Lansing, Michigan.

Investors or persons with information about the claims are advised to contact Miller Law Firm at [email protected] or 248.609.3733.

ABOUT MILLER LAW

The Miller Law Firm, P.C., headquartered in Michigan, is ranked among the top litigation law firms in the state. It is a leader in shareholder rights litigation, with over $2 Billion recovered for shareholders. The Firm has also recovered numerous multimillion-dollar settlements on behalf of class members. Lead attorney E. Powell Miller is highly regarded in the national legal community and has won numerous awards for his outstanding performance during complex trials.

Complaint available upon request.

