Catena Media appoints Erik Edeen as interim CFO

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2023

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catena Media today announces the appointment of Erik Edeen as interim CFO, effective 22 May 2023. He will succeed Peter Messner, whose departure was announced in February and who has held the position since April 2020. After a handover period, Peter Messner will leave the company in early June.

Erik Edeen has over 16 years of experience from leading roles within financial management in private and public corporations, among others ICA Gruppen AB and Investor AB. He previously served as Catena Media's interim CFO in 2019-2020.

Most recently, Erik has worked as a strategic advisor to a global media corporation. He holds a Master of Business and Economics with a major in Financial Accounting from Uppsala University.

Catena Media CEO Michael Daly commented: "I'm excited to welcome Erik as our interim CFO. His long professional career and past experience of Catena Media will make him a valuable member of the executive management team."

Contact details for further information:

Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

Michael Daly, CEO
Email: [email protected]

Peter Messner, Group CFO
Phone: +46 768 95 26 93, Email: [email protected]

This information is information that Catena Media plc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the contact persons above on 4 May 2023 at 18:10 CEST.

About Catena Media

Catena Media is a global leader in generating high-value leads for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms. The group's large portfolio of web-based affiliation brands guides users to customer websites and enriches the experience of players worldwide. Headquartered in Malta, the group employs over 350 people across the globe. The share (CTM) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information see catenamedia.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12863/3764272/2035002.pdf

Catena Media appoints Erik Edeen as interim CFO

favicon.png?sn=IO91084&sd=2023-05-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catena-media-appoints-erik-edeen-as-interim-cfo-301816339.html

SOURCE Catena Media

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO91084&Transmission_Id=202305041222PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO91084&DateId=20230504
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.