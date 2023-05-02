Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Mandatory notifications of trade

OSLO, Norway, May 4, 2023

OSLO, Norway, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA (the "Company") has today allocated shares to employees participating in the Company's employee share purchase program.

The Company has allocated a total of 373.564 shares in the Company to program participants. The shares are sold at a price per share of NOK 7.89 (including applicable discount) which equals the average volume weighted share price on Oslo Børs over the period from and including 2 May 2023 to and including 4 May 2023 of NOK 10.52 less applicable discount of NOK 2.63.

Following the sale of shares under the program, the Company holds no own shares.

The following primary insiders in the Company were allocated shares under the program:

Valborg Lundegaard, Chief Executive Officer, was allocated a total of 28.508 shares. Following the allocation, Valborg Lundegaard holds a total of 59.089 shares in the Company.

Egil Fagerland, Chief Financial Officer, was allocated a total of 28.508 shares. Following the allocation, Egil Fagerland holds a total of 32.825 shares in the Company.

Jon Christopher Knudsen, Chief Commercial Officer, was allocated a total of 19.006 shares. Following the allocation, Jon Christopher Knudsen holds a total of 70.362 shares in the Company.

Erik Langholm, Chief Project Officer, was allocated a total of 4.752 shares. Following the allocation, Erik Langholm holds a total of 18.169 shares in the Company.

Jim Stian Olsen, Chief Technology Officer, was allocated a total of 7.127 shares. Following the allocation, Jim Stian Olsen holds a total of 17.852 shares in the Company.

Tove Ormevik, Chief Operation & Aftermarket Officer, was allocated a total of 17.105 shares. Following the allocation, Tove Ormevik holds a total of 17.605 shares in the Company.

David Phillips, Head of UK & Investor Relations, was allocated a total of 62.718 shares. Following the allocation, David Phillips holds a total of 67.575 shares in the Company.

Nina Westgaard, People & Organization Director, was allocated a total of 33.260 shares. Following the allocation, Nina Westgaard holds a total of 33.260 shares in the Company.

Pernille Brente, General Counsel, were allocated a total of 4.752 shares. Following the allocation, Pernille Brente holds a total of 9.380 shares in the Company.

Please see the attached primary insider notification forms pursuant to the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Yannick Vanderveeren, Media contact:
mob: +47 458 36 358, email: [email protected]

David Phillips, Investor contact:
mob: +44 7710 568279, email: [email protected]

Christian Yggeseth, Investor contact:
mob: +47 915 10 000, email: [email protected]

