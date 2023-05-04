Wolters Kluwer thought leader to speak at the American Bar Association's 2023 May Tax Meeting

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023

Ken Crutchfield will join panelists to share insight on the ethics of lawyers using ChatGPT

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will speak at the American Bar Association's (ABA) 2023 May Tax Meeting on a panel titled "Will Robots Replace Lawyers? The Ethics of Lawyers Using ChatGPT." The panel will take place in Washington D.C. on Friday, May 5, at 1:00 pm ET.

The discussion will focus on the ethics surrounding the use of ChatGPT's chatbot in a legal context, as the use of AI and similar technologies continues to rise. Crutchfield will join a group of esteemed legal industry professionals, including moderator Carina Federico, partner at Crowell & Moring LLP; Caitlin Tharp, associate at Steptoe & Johnson LLP; Garrett Brodeur, associate at Kostelanetz LLP; and Andrew Allen, tax associate at Morgan Lewis LLP, to examine how lawyers can best use this technology while keeping to their ethical obligations to their clients.

"Industries are now having to confront ChatGPT use given its massive potential and rapid growth. The legal space is not immune, and it's important for legal professionals to understand if, when, and how to ethically use this new technology," said Crutchfield. "I look forward to joining this talented group of panelists to explore this topic as legal professionals continue navigating this ever-changing industry."

The ABA's May Tax Meeting is the Section's largest and the premier event for lawyers interested in all aspects of tax law. Attendees will learn from and meet with the country's leading tax attorneys and government officials, discussing the latest federal, state, and local tax policies, and more. Registered attendees have access to all CLE & CPE programming, including ethics, presented by over 30 Tax Section committees. In addition to high-level programming, the meeting offers numerous opportunities for participants to network, exchange ideas, and build new business relationships.

To register and learn more, visit: American Bar Association's 2023 May Tax Meeting

