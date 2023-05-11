Overseas Shipholding Group Announces the Release of its Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”) today announced that it has published its annual Sustainability Report. The report includes information relating to the Company’s efforts on environmental, social, and corporate governance practices during 2022, as well as its long term plans to evolve in these areas. The Sustainability Report can be found on the Company’s website at www.osg.com%2Fsafety-environment.

Sam Norton, the Company’s CEO, and Anja Manuel, the Company’s Chair of the Corporate Governance and Risk Assessment Committee, stated in the report, “We have a proud tradition of observing high standards of business conduct. OSG sees many opportunities to act as a change agent and make meaningful improvements to the way in which we conceive of and deliver our transportation services. With this vision, our commitment, and our dedication, we will remain true to our mission of being a world-class shipper of liquid bulk commodities.”

In the Report, OSG highlights some of its environmental stewardship programs. A key measure is the prevention of spills to sea. In 2022, OSG collectively transported over one hundred million barrels of cargo with zero cargo spills to sea. OSG has also successfully completed the installation of ballast water treatment systems for its entire fleet. The significant capital invested allows the Company to minimize its ecological impact on the waters in which its vessels sail.

The Sustainability Report also announces goals to reduce the carbon emissions of OSG’s fleet, describing operational efficiencies, investments, and collaboration efforts that will add up to meaningful reductions.

The Sustainability Report is issued in conjunction with the Company’s Annual Report and Proxy Statement, which together present a collective view of the Company’s performance and activities.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.osg.com.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is a publicly traded company providing liquid bulk transportation services in the energy industry for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator in the Jones Act industry and in the Tanker Security Program. OSG’s U.S. Flag fleet consists of Suezmax crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, conventional and lightering ATBs, shuttle and conventional MR tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Tanker Security Program.

OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230504005954r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005954/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.