DALLAS, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS ( DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions, today announced that the company will be a Platinum Sponsor of the German Broadband Association’s (Bundesverband Breitbandkommunikation e.V. / BREKO) Annual General Meeting (BREKO Jahrestagung 2023), being held in Berlin on November 30, 2023.



As the largest fiber optic association in Germany, BREKO’s 450 member companies represent the majority of all fixed line broadband network operators nationwide. These companies are strongly committed to delivering next-generation fiber optics and currently responsible for more than 70% of fiber optic connections to Germany’s homes and businesses.

The BREKO Annual General Meeting is held at the end of each year in Berlin and brings together luminaries from the political, economic and science sectors. The conference provides the opportunity for stakeholders to highlight key trends and strategies in the telecom market, while networking and exchanging ideas. The event features multiple conference panel sessions and keynote presentations, and offers insights from leading policymakers, business leaders, technology experts and investors. DZS is a longtime BREKO member whose senior executives have had keynote roles in prior BREKO Jahrestagung events.

“The support of top BREKO partners like DZS is crucial to helping our members accomplish their collective mission to build out fiber broadband connectivity across all of Germany,” said Dr. Stephan Albers, Managing Director, BREKO. “DZS is well established as a leader and innovator in our fast-growing German market, and its solutions and services have already made a significant contribution to our members’ aggressive fiber rollout initiatives.”

Data from BREKO’s own annual market survey shows that Germany is making significant ongoing progress towards its goal of 100% of homes and businesses passed by fiber by 2030. For example, from January to June 2022, 1.5 million more homes were passed by FTTx (Fiber-to-the-Home, Premise, etc.). This makes Germany the third-fastest-growing fiber market in Europe. But according to FTTH Council Europe figures the country still has the most work to do of any European Union (EU) nation, with about 33 million homes yet to be covered. With just around one quarter of homes passed as of 2022, the projected evolution of German FTTx subscriptions from 2023 to 2028 is 393%, one of the highest in the EU.

“DZS values our strategic role leveraging our category defining access, optical and cloud-connected technology to accelerate Germany’s fiber broadband buildout,” said Charlie Vogt, CEO, DZS. “Over 30 BREKO members are already DZS customers who are active in over 40% of the municipal areas in southwest Germany.”

Vogt added, “DZS has built its reputation on delivering innovative, market-leading fiber-based solutions that support some of the most demanding service provider networks in the world and as the European FTTx markets accelerates, we stand ready to deliver the next-generation technology solutions required to achieve a full fiber Germany. BREKO has been a strategic DZS partner for many years and we look forward to playing a significant role in aligning with their members to close the digital divide by bringing hyper-fast smart connectivity solutions to every home in Germany.”

DZS offers a market-leading portfolio of Access EDGE, Subscriber EDGE, Optical EDGE, and cloud-based solutions, all created to deliver the ultimate subscriber experience. DZS technology empowers service providers to rapidly and cost-effectively transform their networks to provide multi-gigabit services today, while laying a future-ready foundation for in-place upgrades to 50/100-gigabit performance going forward. DZS platforms and software are standards-based, proven interoperable with many other vendors’ equipment, and specifically architected to be managed in multi-vendor environments.

The groundbreaking DZS Velocity V6 fiber access system recently won the 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year award as among the most exceptional and innovative products in the IP communications industry.

To learn more about DZS, visit https://www.dzsi.com.

The German Broadband Association (Bundesverband Breitbandkommunikation e.V. / BREKO) represents the majority of German fixed network competitors. As the largest fiber optic association in Germany with 450 member companies, BREKO successfully promotes competition in the German telecommunications market. Its members are clearly committed to future-proof fiber optics and are currently responsible for more than 70% of fiber optic connections to buildings and homes. The more than 235 telecommunications network operators in the association supply both municipalities and rural areas with future-proof fiber-optic connections. To this end, they invested a total of 3.2 billion euros in 2021, generating a turnover of 5.2 billion euros.

DZS Inc. ( DZSI) is a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions.

