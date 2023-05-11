ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coretec Group ( CRTG), developers of silicon anode active materials for lithium-ion batteries and cyclohexasilane (CHS) for electric vehicles (EVs), cleantech, and emerging tech applications, today announced that it has filed a provisional patent for the development of proprietary artificial solid electrolyte interfaces (SEIs) capable of extending the life and increasing the capabilities of silicon-based anodes for lithium-ion batteries. The provisional patent application was filed May 1, 2023 as part of the Company’s Endurion battery program focused on the development of EV batteries that charge faster and last longer than the current industry standard.



Coretec’s team of scientists have developed three distinct and novel methodologies for minimizing pulverization and increasing rate capability by creating an artificial SEI layer around the silicon nanoparticle. Data supports the claims outlined in the patent filing and indicate that Endurion batteries utilizing this proprietary SEI layer are capable of extending the life of silicon-based anodes and enable improved silicon loadings in lithium-ion batteries for more energy density.

“This provisional patent is intended to protect a process that we believe is unique and possesses significant impact potential in the development of our Endurion Battery program, and battery R&D in general,” said Matthew Kappers, CEO at The Coretec Group. “Studies have shown that silicon anodes have the potential to increase battery charge capacity over traditional graphite anodes by as much as a factor of 10x. The challenge has always centered around silicon particles tending to pulverize during the charge and discharge cycles, something this provisional patent addresses and is backed by the data.”

The Endurion program’s strategies are focused on creating artificial SEI layers with customized surface chemistries that provide enhanced pathways for lithium-ion and electronic conduction, while limiting pulverization. Using limited synthetic steps, these methodologies should have achievable manufacturing scalability, helping bring these technologies to commercialization. Altogether, Endurion’s approach in this provisional patent could bring about battery development methods that may yield improved silicon anodes for both lithium-ion and solid-state batteries.

“This patent filing is a major step forward in our Endurion battery program. Our unique approach to an artificial SEI is poised to deliver groundbreaking results, advancing silicon anode technology and making next-generation silicon-based anodes commercially viable,” said Dr. Ramez Elgammal, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at The Coretec Group. “Silicon anodes are going to be the key to unlocking the pathway to 1000+ Wh/L batteries necessary for the demands of EVs, and our team is dedicated to further improving their capabilities, creating even more efficient, longer-lasting batteries than previously thought possible.”

To learn more about The Coretec Group, please visit www.thecoretecgroup.com.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based developer of engineered silicon, working to improve lives and power the EV, cleantech, and emerging technology markets of tomorrow. Under the company’s battery program, Endurion, the Coretec team is applying its expertise in silicon nanoparticles to develop silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries in EVs that will charge faster and last longer than the current industry standard.



Additionally, Coretec is also utilizing its engineered silicon to develop a portfolio of energy-focused products, including solid-state lighting (LEDs), semiconductors, 3D volumetric displays, and printable electronics. The Coretec Group’s groundbreaking work is revolutionizing the EV and energy storage markets and will continue to be a pioneer in this fast-paced industry.



For more information, please visit thecoretecgroup.com.

Follow The Coretec Group on:

Twitter – @CoretecGroupInc

LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/24789881

YouTube – www.youtube.com/channel/UC1IA9C6PoPd1G4M7B9QiZPQ/featured

Forward-Looking Statements



The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group’s expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company’s results from operations are forward-looking statements and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.



Corporate Contact:



The Coretec Group, Inc.

Lindsay McCarthy

[email protected]

+1 (866) 916-0833



Media Contact:



Spencer Herrmann

FischTank PR

[email protected]

+1 (518) 669-6818