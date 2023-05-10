JOHNS CREEK, Ga., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. ( EBIX), a leading international supplier of on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial services, travel, healthcare and e-learning industries, today announced that the Company will report its 2023 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, and will host an investor conference call at 11:00 am ET on the same day to discuss the Company’s performance. The call is open to the public.



Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Details: Call Date/Time: May 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET US & Canada Toll Free: +1 (800) 715-9871 Call ID: # 9302301 Audio Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/twsgddxs Replay URL: https://www.ebix.com/investorhome

About Ebix, Inc.

With approximately 200 offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., ( EBIX) endeavors to provide on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial services, travel, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management (CRM), front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administration and risk compliance services.

With a “Phygital” strategy that combines over 650,000 physical distribution outlets in many Association of Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio of software and services encompasses domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid gift cards, utility payments, lending and wealth management in India and other countries primarily in Asia and the Middle East. EbixCash’s Forex operations is a leader in India’s airport Forex business, with operations in 20 international airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. EbixCash’s inward remittance business is a market leader in India due to its geographic depth and its affiliations with international money transmitters, such as Western Union, Moneygram and Ria. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 500,000 agents and approximately 18,000 registered corporate clients. EbixCash’s financial technologies business offers software solutions at the enterprise level for banks, asset and wealth management companies and trust companies within India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The EbixCash’s e-learning solutions are provided to schools across the breadth of India via high quality 2-D and 3-D animation and multimedia learning. EbixCash’s business process outsourcing services provide information technology and call center services to a variety of industries.

Through its various SaaS-based software platforms, Ebix employs thousands of domain-specific technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com

